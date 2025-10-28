Hulu Teams Up with Miércoles to Bring More Spanish-Language and Billingual Content to US Viewers

Several Latin American market films will arrive on the streamer as a part of the deal.

Hulu has partnered with Miércoles Entertainment Studios with the intent to bring more Spanish-language and bilingual programming to audiences around the US.

Deadline is reporting that Hulu and Miércoles Entertainment Studios are teaming up to bring more content highlighting the Latino experience to the streaming service.

This is set to bring in more Spanish-language and bilingual content to US subscribers.

The deal will add films and TV series acquired and co-produced from Miércoles Select’s list of programming in Latin America to Hulu.

Some of these programs will be available exclusively on the streamer.

The debut lineup includes films from Mexican distributor Cinepolis’ theatrical slate. Mesa de Regalos appears as a Mexican box office hit starring Cassandra Sánchez Navarro and Jose Eduardo Derbéz. The Freshly Cut Grass joins the lineup as a Tribeca award winner, executive produced by Martin Scorsese and starring Oscar nominee Marina de Tavira. No Me Sigas is included as a Blumhouse-produced horror film. At Midnight appears as a romantic comedy starring Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro, Diego Boneta, Anders Holm, and Sara Sampaio. Soy tu Fan is added as a hit Mexican romantic dramedy. Los Rechazados: Operación Submarino is featured as the highest-grossing Dominican film release of 2025.

Miércoles was founded by former Pantelion and PantaYa management, Paul Presburger, Edward Allen, Jim McNamara, and Jacqueline Jimenez.

The Latino content studio will also develop and execute campaigns and audience engagement strategies, as well as develop and co-produce its own content lineup.

Paul Presburger and Edward Allen, Co-CEOs of Miércoles: “The U.S. is home to the world’s fourth-largest Hispanic market, but this rich and diverse audience has been dramatically underserved with premium content. With the shift in theatrical distribution and the current gap in U.S. buyers for premium Hispanic content, we see a unique opportunity to re-engage with our audience. Miércoles’ goal is to seize that market opportunity, and Miércoles Select is a major step in bridging the Hispanic world’s top content with American audiences eager for authentic, culturally relevant stories. Hulu’s powerful platform, combined with Miércoles’ data-driven content approach and robust network of talent and producer partners, leaves us poised to establish the leading home for premium content for millions of Hispanic Americans.”

