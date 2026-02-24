"The Stolen Girl" and "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" to Air on ITV in the UK

This serves as an expansion of the partnership that began last summer.

Disney and UK network ITV are expanding their content sharing pack, bringing two recent Disney+ UK series to the network.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that a pair of Hulu Originals, which streamed on Disney+ in the UK, will be getting runs on the ITV1 broadcast network.

Up first is The Stolen Girl, which will debut tomorrow (February 25) on ITV1, after premiering on Disney+/Hulu last April.

The Stolen Girl series follows a mother whose young daughter goes missing after a sleepover, unfolding into a story of deception, family secrets, and betrayal.

Later this year, ITV1 will also air The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, a drama that explores the real-life murder case that captivated global audiences, examining themes of media scrutiny, justice and public perception.

Both shows will be broadcasted under the brand "Disney+ presents a Hulu Original" on ITV.

ITV and Disney announced their partnership last July, which brought a "Taste of ITVX" selection to Disney+ and a "Taste of Disney+" selection to ITVX, ITV's streaming service.

What They're Saying:

Karl Holmes, General Manager, Disney+ EMEA: “This marks an exciting next step in our collaboration with ITV. We’re thrilled that two of our most compelling original series will air on ITV’s powerful primetime platform, introducing millions more viewers to Hulu Originals on Disney+.”

“This marks an exciting next step in our collaboration with ITV. We’re thrilled that two of our most compelling original series will air on ITV’s powerful primetime platform, introducing millions more viewers to Hulu Originals on Disney+.” Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of Media and Entertainment: “We are delighted to be deepening our relationship with Disney. Bringing these premium Original series into our primetime linear schedule is fantastic for ITV audiences. This extension perfectly complements our existing relationship and showcases the strength of the content-sharing model we established last summer.”

More Disney TV News: