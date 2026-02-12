As Leadership Hands Change, One Journalist Sits with Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner for Candid Interview
Everything from his early successes to his last moves at the company are discussed.
A new interview featuring former Walt Disney Company CEO Michael Eisner has arrived from journalist Graham Bensinger, as we enter a new era in the leadership of the Disney company.
What’s Happening:
- A new interview has arrived featuring former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, discussing many business deals, relationships at the company, and the buildings he put on the iconic Disney Studio lot in Burbank.
- The interview, conducted by journalist Graham Bensinger as part of his series, In Depth with Graham Bensinger, addresses negotiations with Rupert Murdoch, why Eisner didn’t purchase Pixar Animation Studios, passing on Lord of the Rings and other titles, why he regrets having dealt with Harvey Weinstein and more.
- The pair also visit the famous Disney studio lot in Burbank, California, where they discuss the architecture of the new buildings that were added under his tenure as CEO of the company, including the now landmark Team Disney building (with the Seven Dwarfs), Animation Building (with the giant sorcerer’s hat), and adjacent ABC building.
- It’s on the lot where we learn that Eisner has not set foot inside these buildings (not that he hasn’t been invited) since leaving the company in 2005, remarking “once you sell your house, you move on.”
- Another moment will surely strike a chord with Disney Parks fans, as the former CEO shares that he isn't a fan of how much it now costs to enjoy Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and how not everyone can get the VIP treatment anymore because of the various tiers of experiences now.
- Bensinger also asks why Eisner stood up for late night host Jimmy Kimmel, against the better advisement of his wife, who said he’d be “playing with fire,” but added that he did because he was “fed up” and because his son Breck and his wife “really wanted him to do it.” He also added that he thought he didn’t have a voice anymore, so it wouldn’t really matter what he did - until 3 million people later engaged with his comments on social media.
- However, if you’re looking for comments on the naming of the new CEO with Josh D’Amaro - in terms of what Bensinger has already uploaded from the interview - you’re out of luck.
- Catch part of the interview below, with the other entries as part of a YouTube playlist.
