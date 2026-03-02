ESPN Re-Signs Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan to Multi-Year Contract Extension, Plus He Will Host a New Podcast
Passan has been with the network since 2019.
ESPN has reached a new multi-year agreement with Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN announced a multi-year contract extension with Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan.
- Passan will continue delivering breaking news, analysis, and in-depth MLB reporting across ESPN platforms.
- He will also launch a new ESPN baseball podcast in partnership with Omaha Productions.
- His work regularly appears on ESPN.com and shows including The Pat McAfee Show, SportsCenter, Get Up, Baseball Tonight, Pardon the Interruption, as well as ESPN Radio and social platforms.
- Passan joined ESPN in 2019 and quickly became a leading MLB reporter.
- In 2022, he received the Dan Jenkins Medal for Excellence in Sportswriting from the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas for his 2021 story on Drew Robinson of the San Francisco Giants.
- He was named National Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association in 2021 and 2023.
- Before ESPN, Passan spent 13 years at Yahoo Sports.
- He authored the New York Times bestseller The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports and co-authored Death to the BCS: The Definitive Case Against the Bowl Championship Series.
- Passan and his family established the Rich Passan Sports Writing Scholarship to support aspiring sportswriters.
- A Cleveland native and Syracuse University graduate, he lives in the Kansas City area with his wife and two sons.
What They’re Saying:
- Jeff Passan: “I came to ESPN seven years ago hoping to spend the rest of my career telling stories to the biggest and most passionate audience in the sports world. I’m extraordinarily lucky to work with a team of great reporters, editors, producers, hosts and analysts. And I can’t wait to deliver an entirely new kind of baseball show for those who love the best game in the world.”
- Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Content: “Jeff is one of the industry’s leading journalists and most-respected voices in baseball. We’re delighted that Jeff will expand his presence at ESPN with his own podcast and continue to lead our breaking news coverage of MLB.”
MLB on ESPN:
- Back in February, ESPN and MLB’s milestone deal went into effect, making the Disney-owned sports network the streaming home of MLB.TV.
- The deal allows baseball fans to enjoy thousands of out-of-market live games each season on the ESPN App and ESPN.com, including MLB Big Inning, and MLB Network on both ESPN and MLB digital platforms.
