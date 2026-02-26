New ESPN 30 for 30 Podcast "The Fastest Girl in Somalia" Premiering Soon

The six-part audio series will explore the extraordinary life and tragic journey of Olympic runner Samia Yusuf Omar.

ESPN has announced the upcoming debut of The Fastest Girl in Somalia, a compelling new audio documentary series joining the acclaimed 30 for 30 Podcast lineup.

What’s Happening:

The remarkable and heartbreaking story of a 2008 Olympian is getting an in-depth audio chronicle.

The Fastest Girl in Somalia is a new six-episode 30 for 30 Podcast detailing the life of Somali Olympic runner Samia Yusuf Omar.

The podcast is hosted by journalist Teresa Krug and centers around the unlikely, deeply personal relationship she formed with the athlete.

The series is produced by Goat Rodeo in partnership with ESPN.

Listeners will follow Samia's relentless pursuit of redemption following her widely seen, though uncompetitive, appearance at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

It examines her harrowing post-Olympics journey away from the track.

Through intimate reporting and firsthand accounts, the podcast examines ambition, displacement, and the ultimate cost of chasing greatness when the world is stacked against you.

Additional details, including the official premiere date and the episode rollout schedule, will be announced by ESPN at a later time.

Cinematic Audio Storytelling

ESPN's 30 for 30 Podcast series brings powerful, cinematic audio storytelling by uncovering extraordinary sports stories that transcend the game.

The 30 for 30 audio franchise has previously been recognized by the NYF International Radio Awards, the Webby Awards, and the RTDNA Kaleidoscope Awards.

Once released, the series will be available on ESPN.com, the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart, and wherever podcasts are found.

The Reality of the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Samia Yusuf Omar competed in the 200m sprint in shoes donated by the Sudanese team, finishing seconds behind the pack but receiving massive, sustaining applause from the stadium.

Her participation is a powerful story of the Olympics, overcoming insurmountable geopolitical and economic odds simply to reach the starting line.

Her journey after the Olympics highlights the tragic gap between international fame and support for athletes returning to destabilized homelands.

More ESPN News: