New ESPN 30 for 30 Podcast "The Fastest Girl in Somalia" Premiering Soon
The six-part audio series will explore the extraordinary life and tragic journey of Olympic runner Samia Yusuf Omar.
ESPN has announced the upcoming debut of The Fastest Girl in Somalia, a compelling new audio documentary series joining the acclaimed 30 for 30 Podcast lineup.
What’s Happening:
- The remarkable and heartbreaking story of a 2008 Olympian is getting an in-depth audio chronicle.
- The Fastest Girl in Somalia is a new six-episode 30 for 30 Podcast detailing the life of Somali Olympic runner Samia Yusuf Omar.
- The podcast is hosted by journalist Teresa Krug and centers around the unlikely, deeply personal relationship she formed with the athlete.
- The series is produced by Goat Rodeo in partnership with ESPN.
- Listeners will follow Samia's relentless pursuit of redemption following her widely seen, though uncompetitive, appearance at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.
- It examines her harrowing post-Olympics journey away from the track.
- Through intimate reporting and firsthand accounts, the podcast examines ambition, displacement, and the ultimate cost of chasing greatness when the world is stacked against you.
- Additional details, including the official premiere date and the episode rollout schedule, will be announced by ESPN at a later time.
Cinematic Audio Storytelling
- ESPN's 30 for 30 Podcast series brings powerful, cinematic audio storytelling by uncovering extraordinary sports stories that transcend the game.
- The 30 for 30 audio franchise has previously been recognized by the NYF International Radio Awards, the Webby Awards, and the RTDNA Kaleidoscope Awards.
- Once released, the series will be available on ESPN.com, the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart, and wherever podcasts are found.
The Reality of the 2008 Beijing Olympics
- Samia Yusuf Omar competed in the 200m sprint in shoes donated by the Sudanese team, finishing seconds behind the pack but receiving massive, sustaining applause from the stadium.
- Her participation is a powerful story of the Olympics, overcoming insurmountable geopolitical and economic odds simply to reach the starting line.
- Her journey after the Olympics highlights the tragic gap between international fame and support for athletes returning to destabilized homelands.
