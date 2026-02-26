New ESPN 30 for 30 Podcast "The Fastest Girl in Somalia" Premiering Soon

The six-part audio series will explore the extraordinary life and tragic journey of Olympic runner Samia Yusuf Omar.
ESPN has announced the upcoming debut of The Fastest Girl in Somalia, a compelling new audio documentary series joining the acclaimed 30 for 30 Podcast lineup.

What’s Happening:

  • The remarkable and heartbreaking story of a 2008 Olympian is getting an in-depth audio chronicle.
  • The Fastest Girl in Somalia is a new six-episode 30 for 30 Podcast detailing the life of Somali Olympic runner Samia Yusuf Omar.
  • The podcast is hosted by journalist Teresa Krug and centers around the unlikely, deeply personal relationship she formed with the athlete.
  • The series is produced by Goat Rodeo in partnership with ESPN.
  • Listeners will follow Samia's relentless pursuit of redemption following her widely seen, though uncompetitive, appearance at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.
  • It examines her harrowing post-Olympics journey away from the track.
  • Through intimate reporting and firsthand accounts, the podcast examines ambition, displacement, and the ultimate cost of chasing greatness when the world is stacked against you.
  • Additional details, including the official premiere date and the episode rollout schedule, will be announced by ESPN at a later time.

Cinematic Audio Storytelling

  • ESPN's 30 for 30 Podcast series brings powerful, cinematic audio storytelling by uncovering extraordinary sports stories that transcend the game.
  • The 30 for 30 audio franchise has previously been recognized by the NYF International Radio Awards, the Webby Awards, and the RTDNA Kaleidoscope Awards.
  • Once released, the series will be available on ESPN.com, the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart, and wherever podcasts are found.

The Reality of the 2008 Beijing Olympics

  • Samia Yusuf Omar competed in the 200m sprint in shoes donated by the Sudanese team, finishing seconds behind the pack but receiving massive, sustaining applause from the stadium.
  • Her participation is a powerful story of the Olympics, overcoming insurmountable geopolitical and economic odds simply to reach the starting line.
  • Her journey after the Olympics highlights the tragic gap between international fame and support for athletes returning to destabilized homelands.

