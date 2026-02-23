ESPN Taps Tennis Star Andy Roddick to Serve as Analyst in New Multi-Year Deal
He will join the network's roster just prior to this year's Wimbledon event
ESPN has reached a deal, signing American tennis legend Andy Roddick to a multi-year contract, serving as analyst for ESPN’s coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, and US Open starting later this year.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has announced a multi-year deal with 2003 US Open champion and former World No. 1 Andy Roddick.
- According to the announcement, Roddick will serve as an analyst for both match and studio coverage.
- Roddick, who retired in 2012 from professional tennis, will join ESPN’s tennis commentator roster just prior to Wimbledon, and will contribute to the coverage of that event, along with The Championships and the US Open as well.
A Bit About Roddick:
- Roddick is a former American tennis star, best known for an explosive serve and forehand, and winning the 2003 US Open title. That year, he defeated Juan Carlos Ferrero to win his only Grand Slam and finished as the World No. 1, the last American man (as of press time) to hold that ranking.
- OVer the course of his career, he won 32 singles titles, helped the U.S. win the 2007 Davis Cup, and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.
- From 2002 - 2010, he secured nine top 10 finishes in the ATP rankings, and over the course of his 13-season career, won five ATP Masters 1000 crowns.
What They’re Saying:
- Andy Roddick: “Simply, I’m always just a massive fan of tennis. I’m very excited to join the ESPN tennis team and look forward to covering the two biggest tournaments in the world.”
- Linda Schulz, ESPN Vice President of Production: “We’re thrilled to welcome Andy to the team. ESPN has long led the way in delivering in-depth tennis analysis, and with several recent talent additions, we’ve further strengthened our coverage. Andy brings a distinctive, energetic, and highly relevant voice that will elevate both our studio and match coverage.”
