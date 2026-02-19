ESPN Slates Record-Breaking MLB Spring Training Broadcast Schedule for 2026

More than 250 games to stream as the road to the World Series begins in Florida and Arizona.

ESPN has announced its 2026 Major League Baseball spring training schedule, marking a new milestone in its partnership with the league by offering more access to Grapefruit and Cactus League action than ever before.

What’s Happening:

The crack of the bat returns this February with an expansive Spring Training broadcast slate across ESPN’s linear and digital platforms.

Coverage kicks off Monday, March 2, featuring the Atlanta Braves at the Detroit Tigers.

On March 3, catch Team USA facing the San Francisco Giants in a premier exhibition before the World Baseball Classic.

The New York Yankees visit the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park on March 4.

Six additional games, including matchups featuring the Dodgers, Mets, and Orioles, will stream exclusively for Unlimited subscribers.

For the first time, fans can purchase MLB.TV directly via the ESPN App and get access to over 250 out-of-market spring training games starting February 20.

ESPN’s regular-season coverage officially begins on Jackie Robinson Day, April 15, with a high-stakes matchup between the New York Mets and the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

A Total Ballpark Experience

Beyond the live broadcasts, the ESPN App is introducing new features to immerse fans in the 2026 season: Watch multiple spring training games simultaneously or use two-screen options for deep-dive stats. A personalized vertical video feed featuring highlights and "swipe-able" short-form content. Real-time odds from DraftKings and integrated ESPN Fantasy tools are baked directly into the viewing interface. Fans can bundle ESPN Unlimited with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months.



ESPN spring training schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Mon, Mar. 2 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Detroit Tigers ESPN Tue, Mar. 3 3 p.m. Team USA vs. San Francisco Giants ESPN Wed, Mar. 4 1 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN Thu, Mar. 5 3 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds ESPN Thu, Mar. 19 1 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees ESPN Unlimited Fri, Mar. 20 1 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets ESPN Unlimited Sat, Mar. 21 1 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers ESPN Unlimited Sun, Mar. 22 3 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs ESPN Unlimited Mon, Mar. 23 9 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN Unlimited Tue, Mar. 24 1 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins ESPN Unlimited

About the "Cactus" and "Grapefruit" Traditions:

The tradition of Spring Training dates back to the late 19th century, but the modern geographical split we know today, The Grapefruit League in Florida and the Cactus League in Arizona, was solidified in the mid-20th century.

Legend has it the Grapefruit name comes from a 1915 stunt where a pilot dropped a grapefruit (originally intended to be a baseball) from an airplane to Brooklyn Dodgers manager Wilbert Robinson.

The Cactus League began in 1947 with just two teams (the Giants and Indians) after Bill Veeck moved the Cleveland team to Tucson to avoid the racial segregation laws prevalent in Florida at the time.

Today, Spring Training is a massive tourism driver. In a typical year, the Cactus League alone generates over $600 million in economic impact for the state of Arizona.

2026 is a WBC year, meaning Spring Training rosters will be more fluid than usual as superstars depart to represent their home nations, offering fans a unique look at top-tier international competition alongside MLB's rising prospects.

