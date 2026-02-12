Why ESPN Broadcasting the Super Bowl Will Be a Big Deal for Disney Fans

ESPN will broadcast its first-ever Super Bowl in 2027, a global spectacle watched by millions. After years of watching the big game cycle through CBS, NBC and FOX, the ball is officially in ESPN’s hands. Long-time fans, including myself, are buzzing with excitement.

For those of us who grew up with ESPN, the moment was made even more meaningful by the involvement of Chris “Boomer” Berman, one of the network’s earliest anchors, whose iconic post-weekend game recap NFL Primetime were appointment viewing, a Sunday night ritual that no fan would schedule anything against. Seeing him toss the coverage from the Super Bowl field in California’s Bay Area to Scott Van Pelt standing outside SoFi Stadium felt like a passing of the torch, connecting ESPN’s storied past with its bold future.



The Super Bowl is more than football. SoFi Stadium sits just 30 miles from Disneyland and close to Hollywood. Fans tune in not just for the NFL champion but for the halftime show, the ads, and the pageantry. With ESPN at the helm, the spectacle is amplified and opens the door to Disney’s vast universe of characters and worlds.

A standout moment in the post-game coverage acknowledging the weight of the moment was a magnificent video featuring legendary football players Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman, the Dallas Cowboys duo whose careers were defined by flawless execution of the handoff. Throughout their championship years, they made it look effortless and claimed the NFL’s Lombardi Trophy time and again. Troy, now the voice of ESPN’s Monday Night Football, made it even more fitting that he would anchor this moment—Disney’s sports network officially receiving the ball.

Even if you’re not a football fan, the video quickly explains the handoff, its significance, and in learning more about that football move not only gain knowledge of the sport but also connect you to those involved with Super Bowl preparations. It’s part of what I love about ESPN storytelling. And with the final line, “It’s our ball now. See you at SoFi,” the video makes one thing unmistakably clear: ESPN is ready for this moment.



For the 24 hours surrounding the big game, ESPN applied The Handoff moniker to its content, with the logo appearing in the upper-right corner. The day after the Super Bowl, the network brought its studio shows First Take, NFL Live, and SportsCenter to Town Square at Disneyland. While Disney Parks have hosted nearly annual Super Bowl champion parades since the 1990s, presenting postgame analysis from Main Street, U.S.A., offered a glimpse of the scale and resources Disney is ready to mobilize. They’ve been hosting millions annually for decades and are ready to be part of the biggest sports stage.

At the same time, ESPN’s long history of embracing technology reshaping the at-home experience, with augmented graphic overlays, second-screen stats, and multi-angle feeds, inviting deeply invested fans to dive further into strategy and performance has been building to this possibility. ESPN’s range of alternate commentaries also expands how the game can be experienced, offering everything from analytical deep dives to more conversational formats like the ManningCast, where former players Peyton and Eli Manning combine their football insights with brotherly banter and conversations with celebrity guests.

They have even transformed games in real time into the animated world, like the Monday Night Football presentation set in Monstropolis, where live NFL action is reimagined inside the world of Monsters, Inc. in real time to create a fresh, immersive way to experience the game, ensuring there is an entry point for every kind of viewer.



And Disney’s “We’re going to the Super Bowl” teaser makes it clear next year’s broadcast has the potential to be an experience unlike any other. The network has a vast roster of Disney characters at its disposal, from Mickey and Moana to Iron Man, Han Solo, and the Muppets, and an incredible lineup of actors and entertainers ready to enhance the big game fun in unexpected and entertaining ways.

As the world turns to SoFi Stadium, one thing is clear: ESPN is not just broadcasting the game. They aim to set a new standard for experiencing the Super Bowl, both in person and at home. From the historic handoff to Disney integration and tech-enhanced broadcasts, ESPN is ready. For fans old and new, 2027 isn’t just a Super Bowl—it’s a celebration of ESPN’s legacy and future.