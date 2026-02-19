ESPN Brings Heavy Hitters to the Sidelines for the 2026 UFL Season

Signature voices and cutting-edge broadcast tech lead the spring football slate.

ESPN has announced its signature commentator lineup for the 2026 UFL season.

What’s Happening:

Sideline analyst duos will secure immediate post-play interviews with players and coaches.

In-helmet audio integration will allow fans to hear pre-snap adjustments and sideline dialogues. Each team deploys 16 players equipped with in-helmet receivers.

Point-of-view cameras worn by officials and coaches brings an immersive vantage point of the gridiron action.

The UFL Command Center features unfiltered broadcast of the live dialogue between the referee and the command center during all replay reviews.

The 22-game slate, including the UFL Championship, will be broadcast across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN App, with select games in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

The Voices Calling the Action

ESPN deploys all 13 returning voices alongside new sideline additions across multiple broadcast teams: Joe Tessitore | Jordan Rodgers | Tom Luginbill | Sam Acho: The Emmy-winning duo of Tessitore and Rodgers returns following their 2025 debut, flanked by 2001 XFL Champion coach Luginbill and NFL veteran Acho. Mark Jones | Roy Philpott | Roddy Jones | Cole Cubelic | Harry Douglas: Jones and Philpott anchor play-by-play, Roddy Jones analyzes from the booth, while Cubelic and Douglas patrol the sidelines. Lowell Galindo | Kirk Morrison | Eric Mac Lain | Aaron Murray: Galindo and Morrison return for their fourth and third seasons respectively, joined by collegiate standouts Mac Lain and Murray. New Additions: Brock Osweiler and Max Browne make their UFL debuts, appearing as sideline analysts for select matchups throughout the season.



2026 UFL on ESPN commentator schedule – Weeks 1-5

Week Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network(s) Week 1 Sat, Mar 28 12 p.m. DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas ESPN Sun, Mar 29 8 p.m. Columbus Aviators at Orlando Storm Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill ESPN Week 2 Sat, Apr 4 8 p.m. Louisville Kings at Orlando Storm Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill ESPN Sun, Apr 5 12 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers Mark Jones, Kirk Morrison, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas ESPN2 Week 3 Sat, Apr 11 12 p.m. Houston Gamblers at DC Defenders Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Aaron Murray, Eric Mac Lain ESPN Sun, Apr 12 12 p.m. Columbus Aviators at Dallas Renegades Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Max Browne ABC 3 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Brock Osweiler, Sam Acho ABC Week 4 Thu, Apr 16 8 p.m. Louisville Kings at Houston Gamblers Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Aaron Murray, Eric Mac Lain ESPN App Sat, Apr 18 12:30 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders Roy Philpott, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill ABC Week 5 Sat, Apr 25 7 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at Orlando Storm Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Eric Mac Lain, Max Browne ESPN Sun, Apr 26 12 p.m. Columbus Aviators at Houston Gamblers Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas ABC 3 p.m. Louisville Kings at Dallas Renegades Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Brock Osweiler, Sam Acho ABC

About the UFL

The United Football League (UFL) came from the strategic merger of the XFL and the USFL.

The UFL optimized gameplay through rule modifications designed to increase pace and parity.

Key analytical differentiators include a tiered Point-After-Touchdown (PAT) system, which offers run/pass options from the 2, 5, or 10-yard lines for 1, 2, or 3 points while entirely eliminating the traditional kick, and a modified kickoff designed to reduce high-speed collisions.

The league's centralized officiating command center, speeds up replay reviews and ensures a higher standard of objectivity in comparison to typical referee configurations.

