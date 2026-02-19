ESPN Brings Heavy Hitters to the Sidelines for the 2026 UFL Season

Signature voices and cutting-edge broadcast tech lead the spring football slate.
ESPN has announced its signature commentator lineup for the 2026 UFL season.

What’s Happening:

  • Sideline analyst duos will secure immediate post-play interviews with players and coaches.
  • In-helmet audio integration will allow fans to hear pre-snap adjustments and sideline dialogues. Each team deploys 16 players equipped with in-helmet receivers.
  • Point-of-view cameras worn by officials and coaches brings an immersive vantage point of the gridiron action.
  • The UFL Command Center features unfiltered broadcast of the live dialogue between the referee and the command center during all replay reviews.
  • Tyler Fulghum and Pamela Maldonado will provide integrated prognostications and betting analytics as the live action evolves.
  • The 22-game slate, including the UFL Championship, will be broadcast across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN App, with select games in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

The Voices Calling the Action

  • ESPN deploys all 13 returning voices alongside new sideline additions across multiple broadcast teams:
    • Joe Tessitore | Jordan Rodgers | Tom Luginbill | Sam Acho: The Emmy-winning duo of Tessitore and Rodgers returns following their 2025 debut, flanked by 2001 XFL Champion coach Luginbill and NFL veteran Acho.
    • Mark Jones | Roy Philpott | Roddy Jones | Cole Cubelic | Harry Douglas: Jones and Philpott anchor play-by-play, Roddy Jones analyzes from the booth, while Cubelic and Douglas patrol the sidelines.
    • Lowell Galindo | Kirk Morrison | Eric Mac Lain | Aaron Murray: Galindo and Morrison return for their fourth and third seasons respectively, joined by collegiate standouts Mac Lain and Murray.
    • New Additions: Brock Osweiler and Max Browne make their UFL debuts, appearing as sideline analysts for select matchups throughout the season.

2026 UFL on ESPN commentator schedule – Weeks 1-5

Week

Date

Time (ET)

Game/Commentators

Network(s)

Week 1

Sat, Mar 28

12 p.m.

DC Defenders at    

St. Louis Battlehawks

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas

ESPN

Sun, Mar 29

8 p.m.

Columbus Aviators at Orlando Storm

Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill

ESPN

Week 2

Sat, Apr 4

8 p.m.

Louisville Kings at Orlando Storm

Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill

ESPN

Sun, Apr 5

12 p.m.

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers

Mark Jones, Kirk Morrison, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas

ESPN2

Week 3

Sat, Apr 11

12 p.m.

Houston Gamblers at DC Defenders

Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Aaron Murray, Eric Mac Lain

ESPN

Sun, Apr 12

12 p.m.

Columbus Aviators at Dallas Renegades

Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Max Browne

ABC

 

3 p.m.

Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks

Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Brock Osweiler, Sam Acho

ABC

Week 4

Thu, Apr 16

8 p.m.

Louisville Kings at Houston Gamblers

Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Aaron Murray, Eric Mac Lain

ESPN App

Sat, Apr 18

12:30 p.m.

St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders

Roy Philpott, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill

ABC

Week 5

Sat, Apr 25

7 p.m.

St. Louis Battlehawks at Orlando Storm

Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Eric Mac Lain, Max Browne

ESPN

Sun, Apr 26

12 p.m.

Columbus Aviators at Houston Gamblers

Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas

ABC

 

3 p.m.

Louisville Kings at Dallas Renegades

Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Brock Osweiler, Sam Acho

ABC

About the UFL

  • The United Football League (UFL) came from the strategic merger of the XFL and the USFL.
  • The UFL optimized gameplay through rule modifications designed to increase pace and parity.
  • Key analytical differentiators include a tiered Point-After-Touchdown (PAT) system, which offers run/pass options from the 2, 5, or 10-yard lines for 1, 2, or 3 points while entirely eliminating the traditional kick, and a modified kickoff designed to reduce high-speed collisions.
  • The league's centralized officiating command center, speeds up replay reviews and ensures a higher standard of objectivity in comparison to typical referee configurations.

