ESPN Brings Heavy Hitters to the Sidelines for the 2026 UFL Season
ESPN has announced its signature commentator lineup for the 2026 UFL season.
What’s Happening:
- Sideline analyst duos will secure immediate post-play interviews with players and coaches.
- In-helmet audio integration will allow fans to hear pre-snap adjustments and sideline dialogues. Each team deploys 16 players equipped with in-helmet receivers.
- Point-of-view cameras worn by officials and coaches brings an immersive vantage point of the gridiron action.
- The UFL Command Center features unfiltered broadcast of the live dialogue between the referee and the command center during all replay reviews.
- Tyler Fulghum and Pamela Maldonado will provide integrated prognostications and betting analytics as the live action evolves.
- The 22-game slate, including the UFL Championship, will be broadcast across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN App, with select games in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.
The Voices Calling the Action
- ESPN deploys all 13 returning voices alongside new sideline additions across multiple broadcast teams:
- Joe Tessitore | Jordan Rodgers | Tom Luginbill | Sam Acho: The Emmy-winning duo of Tessitore and Rodgers returns following their 2025 debut, flanked by 2001 XFL Champion coach Luginbill and NFL veteran Acho.
- Mark Jones | Roy Philpott | Roddy Jones | Cole Cubelic | Harry Douglas: Jones and Philpott anchor play-by-play, Roddy Jones analyzes from the booth, while Cubelic and Douglas patrol the sidelines.
- Lowell Galindo | Kirk Morrison | Eric Mac Lain | Aaron Murray: Galindo and Morrison return for their fourth and third seasons respectively, joined by collegiate standouts Mac Lain and Murray.
- New Additions: Brock Osweiler and Max Browne make their UFL debuts, appearing as sideline analysts for select matchups throughout the season.
2026 UFL on ESPN commentator schedule – Weeks 1-5
Week
Date
Time (ET)
Game/Commentators
Network(s)
Week 1
Sat, Mar 28
12 p.m.
DC Defenders at
St. Louis Battlehawks
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas
ESPN
Sun, Mar 29
8 p.m.
Columbus Aviators at Orlando Storm
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill
ESPN
Week 2
Sat, Apr 4
8 p.m.
Louisville Kings at Orlando Storm
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill
ESPN
Sun, Apr 5
12 p.m.
Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers
Mark Jones, Kirk Morrison, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas
ESPN2
Week 3
Sat, Apr 11
12 p.m.
Houston Gamblers at DC Defenders
Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Aaron Murray, Eric Mac Lain
ESPN
Sun, Apr 12
12 p.m.
Columbus Aviators at Dallas Renegades
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Max Browne
ABC
3 p.m.
Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Brock Osweiler, Sam Acho
ABC
Week 4
Thu, Apr 16
8 p.m.
Louisville Kings at Houston Gamblers
Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Aaron Murray, Eric Mac Lain
ESPN App
Sat, Apr 18
12:30 p.m.
St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders
Roy Philpott, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill
ABC
Week 5
Sat, Apr 25
7 p.m.
St. Louis Battlehawks at Orlando Storm
Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Eric Mac Lain, Max Browne
ESPN
Sun, Apr 26
12 p.m.
Columbus Aviators at Houston Gamblers
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas
ABC
3 p.m.
Louisville Kings at Dallas Renegades
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Brock Osweiler, Sam Acho
ABC
About the UFL
- The United Football League (UFL) came from the strategic merger of the XFL and the USFL.
- The UFL optimized gameplay through rule modifications designed to increase pace and parity.
- Key analytical differentiators include a tiered Point-After-Touchdown (PAT) system, which offers run/pass options from the 2, 5, or 10-yard lines for 1, 2, or 3 points while entirely eliminating the traditional kick, and a modified kickoff designed to reduce high-speed collisions.
- The league's centralized officiating command center, speeds up replay reviews and ensures a higher standard of objectivity in comparison to typical referee configurations.
