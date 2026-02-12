NBA Insider Shams Charania Joins Episode 48 of "06010 The ESPN Communications Podcast"
Together, they discuss league-shifting news and Charania's rise as an insider.
A new episode of the 06010 The ESPN Communications Podcast has arrived, with this episode featuring Shams Charania, one of ESPN’s most trusted NBA Insiders.
- What’s Happening:
- The latest edition of 06010 The ESPN Communications Podcast features Shams Charania, joining to discuss his rise as one of the NBA’s most trusted insiders.
- The ESPN Senior Insider joins host Alex Feuz for the 48th episode of the podcast, reflecting on breaking league-shifting news, including the blockbuster Luka Dončić trade, sharing how he balances speed, accuracy, and relationships in today’s fast-moving media landscape.
- Charania also shares his journey from Chicago to ESPN, and how he built his credibility across the league, and getting ready to suit up for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on ESPN this Friday.
About The Podcast:
- The podcast pulls back the curtain on ESPN by spotlighting on-air talent (anchors, reporters, commentators), Behind-the-scenes leaders (producers, executives, communications pros), and Storytellers shaping ESPN’s coverage across TV, digital, audio, and social media platforms.
- The number featured in the title, “06010,” actually references ESPN’s original Bristol, Connecticut, address on 625 Middle Street, Suite 610, where the company’s headquarters once lived. It’s a nod to ESPN’s roots and legacy.
- The podcast is hosted by Alex Feuz, a Bristol-based senior publicist who works primarily with the WNBA, MLB, and ESPN Audio properties.
