NBA Insider Shams Charania Joins Episode 48 of "06010 The ESPN Communications Podcast"

Together, they discuss league-shifting news and Charania's rise as an insider.
A new episode of the 06010 The ESPN Communications Podcast has arrived, with this episode featuring Shams Charania, one of ESPN’s most trusted NBA Insiders. 

  • What’s Happening: 
  • The ESPN Senior Insider joins host Alex Feuz for the 48th episode of the podcast, reflecting on breaking league-shifting news, including the blockbuster Luka Dončić trade, sharing how he balances speed, accuracy, and relationships in today’s fast-moving media landscape.
  • Charania also shares his journey from Chicago to ESPN, and how he built his credibility across the league, and getting ready to suit up for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on ESPN this Friday. 

About The Podcast: 

  • The podcast pulls back the curtain on ESPN by spotlighting on-air talent (anchors, reporters, commentators), Behind-the-scenes leaders (producers, executives, communications pros), and Storytellers shaping ESPN’s coverage across TV, digital, audio, and social media platforms.
  • The number featured in the title, “06010,” actually references ESPN’s original Bristol, Connecticut, address on 625 Middle Street, Suite 610, where the company’s headquarters once lived. It’s a nod to ESPN’s roots and legacy.
  • The podcast is hosted by Alex Feuz, a Bristol-based senior publicist who works primarily with the WNBA, MLB, and ESPN Audio properties. 

