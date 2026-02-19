ESPN to Launch "Women’s Sports Sundays": A New Primetime Summer Destination for WNBA and NWSL

The reimagined Sunday night franchise will anchor the summer sports calendar beginning in 2026.
ESPN has announced the launch of Women’s Sports Sundays, a first-of-its-kind weekly primetime offering that places women’s athletics at the center of the summer sports conversation.

What’s Happening:

  • The momentum of women’s sports has been growing, and ESPN is responding with a dedicated Sunday night destination starting in Summer 2026.
  • ESPN will feature top-tier WNBA and NWSL matchups in primetime.
  • Fans can expect a consistent schedule featuring 12 high-profile games over two months.
  • The NWSL on ESPN segments will be presented by Ally.
  • Beyond the live games, the initiative will be bolstered by studio programming, digital storytelling, and social media coverage across the ESPN and Disney networks.
  • The move aims to establish a "main event" feel for Sunday nights, inviting both hardcore fans and newcomers to a reimagined summer tradition.

The Growing Empire of Women's Sports

  • Beyond the new Sunday franchise, ESPN continues to dominate the landscape of women's athletic broadcasting:
    • Over two-thirds of all live event programming on ESPN platforms is dedicated to women’s competition.
    • Annually, ESPN networks (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Select) air over 30,000 hours of live women's events.
    • Coverage extends to the WSL (Women’s Super League), WLL (Women’s Lacrosse League), Grand Slam tennis, and 23 NCAA women’s championships.
    • Original programming like Vibe Check, a female-led studio show on Disney+, continues to bridge the gap between sports and lifestyle storytelling.

The Caitlin Clark Effect

  • The foundation of Women’s Sports Sundays is built on unprecedented viewership data from 2024 and 2025.
  • The "Caitlin Clark Effect" showed the potential for growth and interest in the WNBA.
  • By moving these games to primetime Sundays, ESPN is attempting to move these games from filler slots to appointment viewing.
  • The growth of the WNBA and NWSL has outperformed traditional linear TV trends, with the 2024 WNBA Finals seeing a 170% increase in viewership over previous years.
  • This shift to Sunday nights mirrors the "Sunday Night Football" model and it will be interesting to see if it can grow the market.

