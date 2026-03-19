Stephen Feder Joins Disney Live Action as SVP of Production

Former Annapurna executive returns to Disney during major leadership transition

Amid a sweeping leadership transition across The Walt Disney Company, a key new player has stepped into a powerful creative role.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Veteran producer Stephen Feder has officially joined Disney Live Action as Senior Vice President of Production, signaling a continued push toward bold, filmmaker-driven storytelling within one of Disney’s most high-profile divisions.

Feder will report directly to Daria Cercek, President of Disney Live Action, who in turn reports to David Greenbaum, President of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios. He’ll work alongside fellow production leaders Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman to help oversee the studio’s growing slate of live-action films.

The appointment arrives at a pivotal moment. With Josh D'Amaro stepping into the CEO role following Bob Iger’s tenure, Disney is undergoing a broader structural evolution, aiming to streamline operations while strengthening its creative output across film, television, and streaming.

Before joining Disney, Feder was a founding member of Annapurna Pictures, where he played a key role in shaping the studio’s distinct, auteur-driven identity. During his time there, he oversaw production on acclaimed projects like Richard Linklater's Everybody Wants Some!! and worked as an executive on visually striking films such as Wong Kar-wai's The Grandmaster and Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers.

His experience bridging indie sensibilities with large-scale production makes him a particularly interesting fit for Disney, which has increasingly sought to balance blockbuster appeal with filmmaker-driven storytelling.

Feder’s new role also marks something of a homecoming. From 2016 to 2019, he served as Vice President of Film Development at Lucasfilm, where he contributed to major franchise projects including Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Following that, he expanded his producing credentials at T-Street, the banner led by Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman. He also collaborated closely with Kiri Hart to launch Counterculture, Ltd., a label focused on unique and diverse storytelling voices, including projects like the Sundance-debuted horror film Rock Springs.

Disney Live Action has become one of the company’s most visible divisions, responsible for everything from reimagined animated classics to original theatrical releases. Bringing in someone like Feder, who has experience across indie, franchise, and prestige filmmaking, suggests a continued effort to diversify the kinds of stories being told under the Disney banner.

With leadership shifting at the highest levels and new voices entering key creative roles, the studio appears to be laying the groundwork for its next chapter, blending legacy storytelling with fresh, contemporary perspectives.

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