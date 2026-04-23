California Drawin': "The Simpsons Movie 2" and "Phineas and Ferb" Awarded Tax Incentives by the California Film Commission

In an effort to keep film and television production in state, both The Simpsons Movie 2 and Phineas and Ferb have received tax incentives from the California Film Commission.

What’s Happening:

According to The Wrap, the Californian Film Commission has selected 38 films and television projects for tax incentives as part of their recently expanded program.

Now including animated projects, two Disney properties have been chosen to receive the tax incentive as a way to keep production in California.

The two projects include the Disney Channel and Disney+ reboot of Phineas and Ferb as well as 20th Century Studios upcoming feature film The Simpsons Movie 2.

Over 145 projects have received tax incentives since the law makers increased the CFC’s tax incentive program from $330 million to $750 million.

With 45% of standard production happening off of studio lots, keeping filming in California increases jobs and economic activity within the state.

It is estimated by the CFC that over 21,500 jobs and $5.5 billion in economic impact from the recently included projects.

It is great to see these programs finding success, especially with nearly half of the production days happening in counties outside of Los Angeles County.

Hopefully this program helps keep entertainment in California, rather than Georgia, Canada, New Zealand and other regions that have become popular shooting locations for major studios.

What They’re Saying:

Colleen Bell, Director of the California Film Commission: “This round marks a truly exciting milestone for our program. For the first time, we’re welcoming animated feature films from powerhouses DreamWorks Animation, 20th Century Studios and Disney Entertainment Television, alongside a strong slate of big budget features and independent productions, that bring fresh voices and original storytelling to the screen.”

The Home of Entertainment:

During a recent Marvel’s Wonder Man screening ahead of its debut, creatives shared how special it was to shoot around Los Angeles and throughout the state rather.

Make sure you check out our report from the screening to hear more.

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