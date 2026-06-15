Disney+ Greenlights Original Animated Fantasy Series "Journey"

The music-filled adventure from Disney Kids & Family and Higher Ground follows a young heroine who ventures beyond her city's protective walls to uncover the truth about her past and save her people.

Disney+ is preparing to embark on an all-new adventure! Disney Kids & Family has officially greenlit Journey (working title), an original animated series that promises to blend fantasy, music, and heart into an epic coming-of-age story for a new generation of viewers.

What’s Happening:

Currently in production from Disney Kids & Family and Higher Ground, the series centers on a courageous young heroine whose quest beyond the safety of her city could determine the fate of her entire world.

The announcement adds another ambitious title to Disney+'s growing lineup of original animated programming and signals Disney's continued investment in large-scale storytelling designed to resonate with both children and families.

At the center of the story is Journey, a young girl living in a city protected by a powerful energy shield. When that shield begins to fail, she receives a mysterious call that draws her beyond the city's boundaries and into lands that have long been forbidden to her people.

What begins as a mission to understand the threat facing her home soon transforms into a deeply personal journey. As she ventures into the unknown, Journey uncovers long-hidden truths about her father's disappearance and discovers a powerful magical connection within herself. That newfound power may hold the key not only to solving the mystery of her family's past but also to saving her people from an uncertain future.

The premise combines several hallmarks of classic Disney storytelling with adventure, self-discovery, family connections, and magic while introducing an entirely original mythology designed specifically for streaming audiences.

According to Disney Kids & Family President Ayo Davis, the series is built around themes that have defined Disney storytelling for generations– "Journey is an epic adventure anchored by a remarkable young heroine whose courage inspires those around her," Davis said. "At its core, it's a story about resilience, self-discovery and the power of believing in something bigger than yourself — the kind of universal themes that have defined Disney stories for generations."

The project is being developed by an experienced creative team with strong ties to animation and family entertainment. Journey is created by Matt Munn, whose previous credits include Ice Age: Collision Course and Spies in Disguise. Munn will serve as executive producer alongside Peabody Award-winning animator Steve Loter, whose work includes Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur and the beloved Disney Channel series Kim Possible.

Animation production is being handled by ICON Creative Studio in association with Disney Television Animation, a collaboration that suggests Disney is positioning the series as a significant addition to its expanding animated portfolio.

The series also marks the latest collaboration between Disney and Higher Ground, the media company known for producing thoughtful and engaging family programming. Jessie Dicovitsky, Head of Television at Higher Ground, will executive produce the series and described the project as a bold new step for family entertainment– "Combining adventure, imagination and music, Journey is a true original that takes bold swings," Dicovitsky said. "We're proud to partner with Disney on this fantastical series and to build on Higher Ground's history of delivering fun and meaningful stories for kids and families."

Since its launch, Higher Ground has established itself as a major player in children's programming through acclaimed family-focused projects such as Waffles + Mochi and Ada Twist, Scientist. Both series earned praise for blending entertainment with positive messages and educational themes, making Journey a natural extension of the company's growing portfolio.

The musical component of Journey could also become one of its defining features. While Disney has not yet revealed details about the show's songs, the studio's description of the project as a "music-filled" fantasy adventure suggests that original music will play a major role in both the storytelling and world-building.

The announcement comes at a time when Disney Kids & Family continues to expand its slate of animated content for Disney+. The division currently oversees a diverse lineup that includes global phenomenon Bluey, the recently announced Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Big City Greens, and the highly anticipated return of Phineas and Ferb.

Together, those projects represent Disney's strategy of balancing beloved established franchises with fresh original stories capable of becoming the next generation's favorite characters and worlds.

With an original fantasy setting, a music-driven narrative, and a young heroine at its center, Journey appears poised to carry forward many of the storytelling traditions that have made Disney animation a cultural touchstone for decades. As production continues, the series may become one of Disney+'s most anticipated family offerings, inviting audiences into a magical new world filled with mystery, adventure, and the power of discovering who you truly are.

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