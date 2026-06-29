Mitchel Musso Opens Up About His Role in "Hannah Montana" in New Episode of "The Best of Both Our Worlds" Podcast

Watch the episode now on YouTube!

Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken on Hannah Montana, talks about his time on the series on the latest episode of The Best of Both Our Worlds podcast.

What's Happening:

Launched back in March to coincide with the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, The Best of Both Our Worlds is dedicated to revisiting the show and sharing behind-the-scenes stories with fans.

Hosted by Jason Earles, who played Jackson Rod Stewart, the show promises a humorous and nostalgic deep dive into one of Disney Channel’s most iconic series.

One of the show's other stars, Mitchel Musso, has reunited with his Hannah Montana family for a candid, laugh-filled conversation for the latest episode of the podcast.

Joined by Jason Earles, Douglas "Danger" Lieblein, and Shannon Flynn, Musso reflects on landing the role of Oliver Oken, the chemistry that made the cast click, and the unexpected journey that launched his career.

He shares stories from his Hannah Montana audition, reveals how a little sibling rivalry led him into acting, opens up about the overwhelming fame that followed the show's premiere, and explains why he believes the cast's youthful spontaneity was a key reason the series worked so well.

The group also revisits Oliver's most iconic moments, including the legendary "Cheese Jerky" rap, discusses why Musso only appeared in two episodes of Hannah Montana Forever, and reflects on the genuine friendships that have endured long after the cameras stopped rolling.

The episode will be released on all podcast platforms on Tuesday, June 30 at 12 a.m. PT – but you can already watch the video version on YouTube below.

Meanwhile, Hannah Montana fans can take on Hannah's signature sparkle, style, and double-life energy with a lineup of nostalgic beauty products from ColourPop.

Mickey Mouse and friends are set to perform the iconic "Hoedown Throwdown" from Hannah Montana: The Movie in a new Disney Jr. special.

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