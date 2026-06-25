Hulu Drops Trailer for New Drama Series "Furious"
The new series comes from Elizabeth Meriwether and stars Emmy Rossum
Hulu has dropped the trailer for their new original drama series, Furious, from creator Elizabeth Meriwether.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has dropped the trailer for their new original drama series, Furious.
- From creator and executive producer Elizabeth Meriwether, Furious follows Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) - an FBI agent on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer.
- Both walk their own paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.
- Along with Rossum, the cast also includes Lola Petticrew, Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Jake Lacy.
- Furious was created, written, and executive produced by Elizabeth Meriwether. Emmy Rossum executive produced for Composition 8, along with with Ronald Bass, Matt Olmstead, and Sam Hoffman. Brian Kirk executive produced and directed episodes 101 and 102. The series comes from 20th Television and Searchlight Television.
- Furious is set to premiere on July 27 with three episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The series will debut on Disney+ internationally in the same fashion. New episodes will stream Mondays with the season finale set to arrive on August 31.
A New Girl?
- Fans of the hit Fox series, New Girl, might recognize the name of Elizabeth Meriwether, as she was the producer, showrunner and writer for that series and her name appears front and center throughout the repeat viewings of many fans who return to the show time and time again.
- She is also known for a number of other comedies and films, including Childrens Hospital at Adult Swim, Single Parents, and films like No Strings Attached.
- Furious is hardly her first drama though, as she also created the miniseries Dying for Sex and the acclaimed Hulu series, The Dropout.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com