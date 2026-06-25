Lizzy Caplan Joins FX's "Far Cry" Anthology Series

The Emmy-nominated actress will star in FX's upcoming adaptation of Ubisoft's blockbuster video game franchise from Noah Hawley and Rob Mac.

FX is expanding its growing slate of video game adaptations with another major casting announcement. Emmy Award nominee Lizzy Caplan has officially joined the upcoming anthology series Far Cry, bringing even more star power to the highly anticipated project from acclaimed television creator Noah Hawley and actor-producer Rob Mac.

What’s Happening:

Based on Ubisoft's wildly successful Far Cry video game franchise, the new limited anthology series will premiere on FX, stream on Hulu in the United States, and launch internationally on Disney+.

While story details remain tightly under wraps, the series will embrace the franchise's signature anthology format, with each season introducing an entirely new setting, story, and cast of characters. The approach mirrors the structure that has made the Far Cry games so popular, allowing each installment to explore fresh conflicts, unforgettable villains, and dangerous new worlds.

Caplan's casting marks one of the first major talent announcements for the project. The Emmy-nominated actress most recently starred in Netflix's political thriller Zero Day alongside Robert De Niro and earned critical acclaim for her performance in FX's Fleishman Is in Trouble, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress. Her television résumé also includes Masters of Sex, Fatal Attraction, and films such as Cobweb.

The series reunites FX with Noah Hawley, whose award-winning work includes the acclaimed anthology series Fargo and the upcoming Alien: Earth. Hawley will executive produce alongside Rob Mac, best known as the creator and star of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning documentary series Welcome to Wrexham. Mac is also set to appear in the series.

Since debuting in 2004, Ubisoft's Far Cry franchise has become one of gaming's biggest success stories, attracting more than 100 million unique players worldwide. Known for its expansive open worlds, memorable antagonists, first-person action, and standalone storytelling, the franchise has remained one of Ubisoft's flagship properties for more than two decades.

The adaptation continues Disney and FX's investment in premium genre programming while also expanding Ubisoft's growing presence across television and streaming. Ubisoft Film & Television has several high-profile projects currently in development or production, including Netflix's upcoming live-action Assassin's Creed series, the animated Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, and Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest and its anthology spinoff Side Quest.

Behind the scenes, Far Cry boasts an extensive production team that includes Hawley through his 26 Keys production banner, Rob Mac through More Better Productions, along with executive producers Simon Emanuel, Emilia Serrano, Nick Frenkel, Monica Macer, Peter Calloway, John Campisi, Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill. FX Productions will produce the series in partnership with Ubisoft Film & Television.

Although a release date has not yet been announced, anticipation is already building as FX assembles the creative team behind what could become one of television's next major video game adaptations.

With Hawley's distinctive storytelling, Caplan's acclaimed dramatic range, and one of gaming's most beloved franchises serving as inspiration, Far Cry is shaping up to be an ambitious new addition to FX's lineup.

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