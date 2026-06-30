Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Patients Got a Special "Toy Story 5" Experience
The new movie screened in full, along with character appearances and more.
In Orlando, young patients and their families at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children were able to have a special Toy Story 5 experience, including a screening of the new movie and character appearances.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company and Pixar have teamed with the Starlight Children's Foundation for a series of Toy Story 5 events at over 400 children's hospitals worldwide, with more than 300 of them taking place across the United States.
- Along with Washington, D.C., and Oakland, California, one of the recent kick off events was at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
- The event included a special screening of Toy Story 5 for patients and their families, along with appearances from two beloved Toy Story characters, Woody and Jessie.
- The event took place in a “Toy Story Imagination Station” activity center, with interactive games and activities for the kids to take part in.
- The patients were also given Toy Story-themed Starlight Hospital gowns featuring characters from the movie, which included a brand-new Woody gown created in collaboration with Disney.
- The kids were also provided with Toy Story merchandise, popcorn buckets and posters, with the idea being to evoke a movie premiere experience, red carpet included.
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