Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children Patients Got a Special "Toy Story 5" Experience

The new movie screened in full, along with character appearances and more.
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In Orlando, young patients and their families at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children were able to have a special Toy Story 5 experience, including a screening of the new movie and character appearances.

What's Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Company and Pixar have teamed with the Starlight Children's Foundation for a series of Toy Story 5 events at over 400 children's hospitals worldwide, with more than 300 of them taking place across the United States.
  • Along with Washington, D.C., and Oakland, California, one of the recent kick off events was at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

  • The event included a special screening of Toy Story 5 for patients and their families, along with appearances from two beloved Toy Story characters, Woody and Jessie.
  • The event took place in a “Toy Story Imagination Station” activity center, with interactive games and activities for the kids to take part in.

  • The patients were also given Toy Story-themed Starlight Hospital gowns featuring characters from the movie, which included a brand-new Woody gown created in collaboration with Disney. 

  • The kids were also provided with Toy Story merchandise, popcorn buckets and posters, with the idea being to evoke a movie premiere experience, red carpet included.  

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman