The Hunt Continues: "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" Gets Digital and Physical Media Release Dates
The fantastic sequel to "Ready or Not" is coming to Digital platforms in less than a week, followed by a physical media release.
A bloody mix of startling twists and unexpected humor is coming home, with the release of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come on digital platforms and physical media.
What's Happening:
- Searchlight Pictures will release Ready or Not 2: Here I Come on Digital services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, on Tuesday, May 5.
- That will be followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release on Tuesday, June 16.
- No details have been shared regarding packaging for the physical media releases at this time, but we do have information on a plethora of Bonus Features, which you can see further down in this post.
- A sequel to 2019’s ridiculously fun comedic horror film, Ready or Not 2 has Weaving reprising her role from the original as Grace, who last we saw had survived a night of being hunted by her rich new in-laws as part of a satanic ritual that gave them their money and power.
- Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.
- The cast also includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Shawn Hatosy, Nestor Carbonell and Olivia Cheng.
Bonus Features
- The Game Goes On: The Making of Ready Or Not 2 - A 4-part behind-the-scenes featurette featuring filmmakers, talent, design and the practical effects.
- Part 1: Written in Blood - The directors and cast discuss what sets the sequel apart from the first film, and how the team expanded the story in a meaningful way.
- Part 2: Casting the Chaos - A spotlight on the film's main cast and what they each brought to their roles.
- Part 3: Designed for Destruction - Dive deeper into the design and execution of the film's finale with a look at the set construction, practical effects, and the bloody aftermath left behind.
- Part 4: Blood, Guts, and Practical Mayhem - Explore how the film's explosive deaths and blood gags were created with this breakdown of the practical effects and innovations, highlighting how the team built and expanded upon techniques from the first film.
- Rules of the Game - Learn the rules of the deadly game of Hide and Seek, from the contained family ritual to the expanded high-stakes hunt.
- Gag Reel - Check out hilarious outtakes from the making of the movie.
- Audio Commentary By directors / executive producers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Samara Weaving, and Kathryn Newton.
- Audio Commentary By directors / executive producers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, executive producers / writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, producers James Vanderbilt and Tripp Vinson, and editor Jay Prychidny.
More Disney Movie News:
- A new Summer Movie Preview in Entertainment Weekly is shining a spotlight on one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, Toy Story 5.
- With The Devil Wears Prada 2 opening this weekend, artwork and photo ops for the film have taken over Disney Springs, both inside and outside of the local AMC Theater.
- Lady Gaga and Doechii have debuted the official music video for their track from The Devil Wears Prada 2, “RUNWAY.”
- Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau stopped by Mexico City for the annual CCXP Convention to give more than 2,000 fans a special preview of The Mandalorian and Grogu.