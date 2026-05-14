New Behind-the-Scenes Video Focuses on the Practical Stunts of "The Punisher: One Last Kill"

Yep, Jon Bernthal really let his legs be set on fire!

Marvel has released a new behind-the-scenes video for The Punisher: One Last Kill, focused on the practical stunts in the newly released Disney+ Marvel Special Presentation.

What's Happening:

A new video from Marvel takes viewers to the set of The Punisher: One Last Kill, putting a spotlight on the many practical stunts done for the Special, which debuted this past Tuesday on Disney+.

Co-Writer and star Jon Bernthal ("Frank Castle / The Punisher"), Supervising Producer Eleena Khamedoost, and Director Reinaldo Marcus Green speak about their approach to the project, honoring the comics, and delivering big action and stunts.

There's definitely some very impressive on set footage, most notably when they show how Bernthal himself had his legs set on fire for a big moment in One Last Kill.

Amongst the impressive on-set stunts and mayhem, there have been some fans calling out one specific shot in One Last Kill, where Frank falls back into an air conditioner, with many noting that's pretty clearly a digital Jon Bernthal.

However, as The Hollywood Reporter confirmed, this was in fact another actual practical stunt, performed by a stuntman, using a digital face swap for Bernthal. This is a very common practice in modern Hollywood productions though yeah, unfortunately, the digital version of Bernthal's face in that one shot just doesn't look genuine... though the fall itself is!

For more on The Punisher: One Last Kill here at Laughing Place, c heck out Mike Mack's review of the Special and my write up on why I hope this is the beginning of making more use of the Marvel Special Presentation format.