Embrace Summer Fun and Style with the Joyful Yellow Collection

This top also features Mickey and Minnie Mouse living their best beach lives!

There’s a new color story in town, and it’s arrived at Disney Store just in time for summer fun! Brighten your wardrobe with the soft hues and playful patterns of the Joyful Yellow collection that features Spirit Jersey, Crocs, Minnie Ears, and more!

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What’s Happening:

Disney Store frequently features new Spirit Jersey offerings to match the season, holiday, or special occasion that’s currently consuming our thoughts. Now that summer is just a few weeks away, Disney Store is introducing the Joyful Yellow series featuring a Spirit Jersey to bring some charm to your Disney collection.

Along with the Spirit Jersey, this series also includes: Crocs Minnie Ear Headband Satin Backpack Belle Loungefly Crossbody Bag

This new color is a soft yellow that, on its own, is charming. However, for added fun, the Spirit Jersey also features graphics of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse amid flowers, palm trees, and seashells, and reads "Seas the Day."

The duo is presented in contrasting baby blue and glittery gold hues, making this perfect to pair with a variety of colors and pants styles.

As for the crossbody bag, this design includes red, gold, and green embroidery of flowers and leaves and comes with a red rose bag charm.

The Joyful Yellow Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $36.99 to $84.99.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Seas the Day'' Spirit Jersey® for Adults – Joyful Yellow | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Sequined Ear Headband for Adults – Joyful Yellow | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Satin Backpack – Joyful Yellow | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Butter Yellow | Disney Store

Belle Loungefly Fashion Bag – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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