Photos: Shop Exclusive Disney Finds at Ink & Paint Marketplace During Destination D23
Shop your favorite brands including: Lug, Bath & Body Works, Pandora, and more!
As part of Destination D23 at Walt Disney World, attendees can enjoy exclusive shopping across several pop-up stores, including Mickey’s of Glendale, The Walt Disney Company Store, Disney Studio Store Hollywood, and the Ink & Paint Marketplace. Fans can discover exclusive Disney merchandise at each location, designed to celebrate their love for all things Disney. We stopped by the Ink & Paint Marketplace to check out what's in store– here’s a peek at what’s available.
Disney Lorcana and other Disney Toys, Games & Puzzles
Socks from Rock ‘em Socks
Bags from LUG
Ink & Paint Marketplace is offering a complimentary gift with every purchase of a Lug handbag.
Disney Villains Collection from Bath & Body Works
Artwork from Disney Fine Art
Pencils from Blackwing
Artwork from Art Brand Studios
Fine Jewelry from East Continental Gems
Jewelry from Pandora
