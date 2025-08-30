Photos: Shop Exclusive Disney Finds at Ink & Paint Marketplace During Destination D23

Shop your favorite brands including: Lug, Bath & Body Works, Pandora, and more!

As part of Destination D23 at Walt Disney World, attendees can enjoy exclusive shopping across several pop-up stores, including Mickey’s of Glendale, The Walt Disney Company Store, Disney Studio Store Hollywood, and the Ink & Paint Marketplace. Fans can discover exclusive Disney merchandise at each location, designed to celebrate their love for all things Disney. We stopped by the Ink & Paint Marketplace to check out what's in store– here’s a peek at what’s available.

Disney Lorcana and other Disney Toys, Games & Puzzles

Socks from Rock ‘em Socks

Bags from LUG

Ink & Paint Marketplace is offering a complimentary gift with every purchase of a Lug handbag.

Disney Villains Collection from Bath & Body Works

Artwork from Disney Fine Art

Pencils from Blackwing

Artwork from Art Brand Studios

Fine Jewelry from East Continental Gems

Jewelry from Pandora

