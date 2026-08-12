Have Luggage Will Travel! Disney x BÉIS Collection Makes Its Debut at Disney Store

This new assortment has it all! Shop small accessories, suitcase covers, roller luggage, totes, and more to infuse your next trip with some Disney magic.

Vacation, back to school, weekend trips, and everything in between usually require you to pack a bag or two full of essentials and other treasures. Even better if the carryall is practical and features Disney characters! Disney has teamed up with lifestyle brand BÉIS to debut a stunning new collection of travel accessories, and guests will be able shop the looks online through Disney Store.





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What’s Happening:

A new collab is coming to Disney Store, and we can’t wait to dive into the trendy styles of BÉIS travel accessories that have been infused with a Disney twist.

The lifestyle brand is giving its signature roller luggage, dual carry bags, totes, purses, and backpacks a dose of Disney magic, and we are here for it!

Fashionable, practical, and oh, so charming, BÉIS brings incredible functionality to classic essentials. Designs are simple, colorful, and feature patterns for adults and kids. Fans will love repping Mickey and Minnie Mouse on all of their adventures!

The Disney x BÉIS collection will be available August 12 at 6am PT on Disney Store and directly through BÉIS. Prices range from $28 t0 $378.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Suitcase Cover by BÉIS – Small | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Denim Backpack by BÉIS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Best of Mickey'' Duffle Bag by BÉIS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Red Tote Bag by BÉIS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Packable Tote Bag by BÉIS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Best of Mickey'' Backpack by BÉIS | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Pouch Bag Charm by BÉIS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Rolling Luggage by BÉIS – 22'' | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Red Backpack by BÉIS | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Suitcase Cover by BÉIS – Large | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Glove Bag Charm by BÉIS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Denim Cosmetic Bag by BÉIS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Rolling Luggage by BÉIS – 31'' | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Packable Backpack by BÉIS | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Denim Tote Bag by BÉIS | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

$20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!