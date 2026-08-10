Fall in Love: Disney's Seasonal Plush and Keychains
A new season is just a handful of weeks away, and as summer transitions into autumn, it’s time to bring out trendy decorations and styles to add some magic to your home and commute. Disney Store is rolling out a series of fall-themed plush and keychains featuring classic characters in a warm color palette.
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What’s Happening:
- Looking for a fun way to decorate for fall and Halloween? Disney Store has just added a wave of seasonal plush and keychains to its accessories lineup, and these pals are ready to bring toasty charm to your home.
- With multiple characters available in plush and keychain styles, you can have fun creating a cozy spot in your favorite living space, or by clipping miniature versions on a purse, backpack, or well-loved bag as you venture through the day.
- Each character is instantly recognizable, although they are presented in a fall-inspired color scheme. Think cream, soft browns, pumpkin, muted reds, and golden yellows. The lineup includes:
- Chip
- Dale
- Pluto
- Donald
- Winnie the Pooh
- And More!
- Fall-themed seasonal plush and keychains are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $17.99-$29.99.
Plush
Dale ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Donald Duck ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 11'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Pluto ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Stitch ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Chip ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Eeyore ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Keychains
Chip ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Donald Duck ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Dale ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- $5 Personalization on Back to School Essentials | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!