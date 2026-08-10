Fall in Love: Disney's Seasonal Plush and Keychains

Classic characters get a fall makeover in this delightful new collection inspired by the season.

A new season is just a handful of weeks away, and as summer transitions into autumn, it’s time to bring out trendy decorations and styles to add some magic to your home and commute. Disney Store is rolling out a series of fall-themed plush and keychains featuring classic characters in a warm color palette.



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What’s Happening:

Looking for a fun way to decorate for fall and Halloween? Disney Store has just added a wave of seasonal plush and keychains to its accessories lineup, and these pals are ready to bring toasty charm to your home.

With multiple characters available in plush and keychain styles, you can have fun creating a cozy spot in your favorite living space, or by clipping miniature versions on a purse, backpack, or well-loved bag as you venture through the day.

Each character is instantly recognizable, although they are presented in a fall-inspired color scheme. Think cream, soft browns, pumpkin, muted reds, and golden yellows. The lineup includes: Chip Dale Pluto Donald Winnie the Pooh And More!

Fall-themed seasonal plush and keychains are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $17.99-$29.99.

Plush

Dale ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Donald Duck ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 11'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Pluto ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Stitch ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Chip ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – 10 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Eeyore ''Fall Vibes'' Plush – Winnie the Pooh – 10'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Keychains

Chip ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Donald Duck ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Dale ''Fall Vibes'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – 4 1/2'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

$20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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