Disney’s Cutie Ghosts: Spooky, Adorable, and Irresistible
Halloween will be here soon, so now’s the perfect time to start shopping for the spooky season. Disney Store is bringing back the fan favorite Cutie Ghost Collection that stars Mickey and Minnie Mouse looking as “boo-gie” and “boo-tiful” as ever.
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What’s Happening:
- Gearing up for Halloween is always fun, especially when Mickey and Minnie Mouse are your muses. The adorable pair are feeling quite spirited as part of the 2026 Cutie Ghost Collection that just dropped at Disney Store.
- As with previous years, this collection focuses on the global icons as friendly ghosts featured in a playful palette of whites, pinks, and oranges. The duo is smiling, cheerful, and super cute getting ready for a season of spooky fun.
- The collection includes:
- T-Shirts
- Ear Headbands
- Shoulder Plush
- And More!
- The Cutie Ghost Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $16.99 to $79.99.
Accessories
Minnie Mouse Big Face Halloween Canvas Tote | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Hair Clip | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Halloween Jibbitz Set by Crocs | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Mini Backpack | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost ''Hey Boo'' Bracelet by Little Words Project | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Plush Keychain Bag Charm | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Ear Headband | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Coin Purse Bag Charm | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Light-Up Shoulder Plush – 16'' | Disney Store
Apparel
Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Disneyland | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Walt Disney World | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store
Home
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Mug | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Meal Set – Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween Light and Sound Bubble Cutie Ghost | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Light-Up Decor | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Pastel Pumpkin Light-Up Decor | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Light-Up Pastel Jack-o'-Lantern – Small | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Plush Pillow | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Throw | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- $5 Personalization on Back to School Essentials | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!