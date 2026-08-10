Disney’s Cutie Ghosts: Spooky, Adorable, and Irresistible

Halloween will be here soon, so now’s the perfect time to start shopping for the spooky season. Disney Store is bringing back the fan favorite Cutie Ghost Collection that stars Mickey and Minnie Mouse looking as “boo-gie” and “boo-tiful” as ever.

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What’s Happening:

Gearing up for Halloween is always fun, especially when Mickey and Minnie Mouse are your muses. The adorable pair are feeling quite spirited as part of the 2026 Cutie Ghost Collection that just dropped at Disney Store.

As with previous years, this collection focuses on the global icons as friendly ghosts featured in a playful palette of whites, pinks, and oranges. The duo is smiling, cheerful, and super cute getting ready for a season of spooky fun.

The collection includes: T-Shirts Ear Headbands Shoulder Plush And More!

The Cutie Ghost Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $16.99 to $79.99.

Accessories

Minnie Mouse Big Face Halloween Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Hair Clip | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Halloween Jibbitz Set by Crocs | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Mini Backpack | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost ''Hey Boo'' Bracelet by Little Words Project | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Plush Keychain Bag Charm | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Ear Headband | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Coin Purse Bag Charm | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Light-Up Shoulder Plush – 16'' | Disney Store

Apparel

Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Baseball Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Disneyland | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost T-Shirt for Women | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store

Home

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Mug | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Meal Set – Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Halloween Light and Sound Bubble Cutie Ghost | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Light-Up Decor | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Pastel Pumpkin Light-Up Decor | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Light-Up Pastel Jack-o'-Lantern – Small | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Plush Pillow | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Throw | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

$20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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