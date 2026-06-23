Win a Trip to San Diego Comic-Con with Disney+

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is just about a month away, and Disney+ Perks is offering subscribers the chance to win passes for the nerd-filled event!

What’s Happening:

The biggest pop culture event of the year is almost back for another weekend of big reveals, behind-the-scenes looks, and activations!

San Diego Comic-Con returns from July 23rd-26th, and Disney+ is giving subscribers a chance to win passes to this year’s event.

One winner and a guest will receive a five-day, four-night trip to San Diego for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, including convention badges for Preview Night and all four days of the event, round-trip airfare, four nights at a hotel, and $600 to help cover transportation between the airport, hotel and convention.

You have three days left to enter the sweepstakes period, which ends on June 26th, 2026 at 8:59AM PT.

The drawing for a winner will take place on or around July 7th, with a winner being notified via email shortly thereafter.

Winners will have 24 hours to respond, or they forfeit their prize.

Disney will have a huge presence at this year’s event, with Marvel returning to Hall H for a massive superhero celebration.

Fans can expect exciting reveals, celebrity appearances, and a look at the highly anticipated upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

You can enter for your chance to win on the Disney+ Perks website.

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