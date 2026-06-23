"New Girl" Cast Reunites on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"

Who's that spinning the puzzle wheel? It's the cast of New Girl!

Fans of New Girl were treated to a surprise reunion earlier this month when Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, and Hannah Simone came together for a special episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

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The trio appeared on Season 6, Episode 2 of the hit game show, which aired on June 12, 2026, and has since become available to stream.

A New Girl reunion here at #CelebrityWheelOfFortune 💛 pic.twitter.com/m3jsKzgpT3 — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (@celebritywof) June 23, 2026

Dubbed the "New Girl Cast Reunion" episode, the installment reunited three of the show's most memorable stars as they traded the familiar loft apartment for the iconic Wheel of Fortune stage. While the setting was different, the chemistry that made New Girl such a fan favorite was immediately recognizable.

Throughout the episode, Johnson, Morris, and Simone competed to win money for charities of their choice while delivering plenty of laughs along the way. The friendly competition showcased the same quick wit, playful teasing, and effortless camaraderie that viewers enjoyed during New Girl's seven-season run.

For longtime fans, seeing the cast members together again served as a nostalgic reminder of the series that became one of television's most beloved ensemble comedies. Johnson portrayed the lovable bartender Nick Miller, Morris played the endlessly entertaining Winston Bishop, and Simone starred as the confident and fashionable Cece Parekh. Their characters' friendships and relationships helped make New Girl a standout sitcom throughout its run.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has become a popular venue for television reunions, giving audiences an opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces while supporting charitable causes. The format allows celebrities to compete for up to $1 million in winnings for organizations that are meaningful to them, adding a philanthropic element to the entertainment.

The New Girl reunion episode quickly became a must-watch for fans eager to see the former co-stars together again. Whether solving puzzles or joking with one another between spins, the trio proved that their chemistry remains as strong as ever.

For viewers who have missed the antics of the New Girl gang, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's reunion episode offers a fun glimpse of what happens when three fan-favorite cast members reunite years after the show's conclusion. While it may not be a return to Apartment 4D, it's the next best thing.

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