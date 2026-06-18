Photos/Video: Preview the Seven Themed Lands of the New Universal Kids Resort in Texas

We're getting our first look inside the new concept from Universal Destinations & Experiences.

The first-of-its-kind Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, TX is undergoing media previews and we are there! Let's take an initial look around the newest Universal theme park, built specifically for families with young children, ahead of its official opening next month.

Isle of Curiosity

We begin where all guests will as they enter the park, into the Isle of Curiosity – which serves as the gateway to the other themed lands at Universal Kids Resort. Here, guests will find Gabby’s Cat-Tastic Dance Party! as well as a meet and greet with Gabby herself.

Cakey’s Cupcakes serves up a variety of cupcakes in chocolate, vanilla and rainbow.

The flagship Universal Kids Resort Store is your one-stop-shop for gearing up for the day or finding best-of-the best from each themed land and a variety of merch inspired by Gabby’s Dollhouse to dress the part for meow-zing adventures ahead.

Plenty of sweet treats can be purchased here and at other locations in the park.

Set to open soon is the Universal Kids Resort Theater, which will likely be home to Gabby’s Cat-Tastic Dance Party!

DreamWorks’ TrollsFest

Heading off to the left and clockwise around the park, we'll first come across TrollsFest – inspired by DreamWorks' Trolls franchise.

To get ready to take center stage, Sparkle Shine Glitter Glow offers the unique Troll-ify Me! experience, the ultimate Trolls makeover for kids’ and grown-ups’ hair to be in the clouds and their sparkles to be loud via headbands, apparel, make-up and more.

Hop on board Rhonda’s TrollsFest Express to twist and turn through the festival grounds on an armadillo bus ride.

Soar above TrollsFest on the colorful ride Hair in the Clouds, featuring a mix of flower-faced balloons.

For even more fun, kids and their families can move, giggle and groove at King Trollex Techno Dance Party, an indoor interactive experience, or lead sound check and learn dance moves at a Trolls-themed amphitheater stage show.

The Trollstastic: Concert Countdown will let you lead sound check, learn all the dance moves and jump into the spotlight with rainbow-colored characters at this one-of-a-kind concert featuring kids’ favorite songs from the Trolls series.

Sing and dance along with your favorite Trolls pals during the Trollstastic: Concert Countdown! @universalkidstx pic.twitter.com/CVMl0TwS0J — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) June 18, 2026

The interactive play areas Poppy’s Playland offers good Trolls-fashioned fun for the little ones.

Then for TrollsFest food, Trolls Eatz! will serve up a symphony of flavors in family-approved bites.BroZone Cones will offer ice cream from TrollsFest’s coolest boy band.

DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp

Step into Shrek’s Swamp: a waterlogged paradise featuring tons of fun for little ogres and dragons. And yes, you can meet with Shrek himself!

Shrek & Fiona’s Happily Ogre After takes kids and their families on a special ride through the story of how Shrek met Fiona. Built by Shrek for their triplets, families will ride along to relive the quest to rescue Princess Fiona, with help from Donkey of course.

FIRST LOOK: Take a ride on Shrek and Fiona's Happily Ogre After at @universalkidstx! pic.twitter.com/PShtoRi1i1 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) June 18, 2026

For ogre-sized appetites, Shrek’s triplets’ favorite eats will be served at Swamp Snacks including the Shrekzel.

DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar

Small heroes unite at DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar where Swings Over Del Mar will have guests flying high.

Kids and their families can also enjoy Mama Luna’s Adopt a Kitty Day! where they’ll be able to see Puss in Boots in his greatest adventure yet as he returns to the village of Del Mar for a spectacularly silly puppet performance.

Join Puss in Boots in his greatest adventure yet as he returns to the village of Del Mar for a spectacularly silly puppet performance. @universalkidstx pic.twitter.com/S80n5SJ4ES — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) June 18, 2026

For small heroes’ appetites, Comidas y Leche will serve up Puss in Boots’ approved eats.

Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club

Next, guests step into the mayhem of a spirited water battle, full of unexpected surprises that only Illumination’s iconic Minions can deliver. Grab a water blaster and join the action.

Throughout Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, you'll find plenty of playful Minion statues.

Find yourself in the splash zone on the Bello Bay Cruise as you witness the antics between the Yellow Minions and their Purple counterparts.

Then, take the wheel and hold on tight as the competition spins out of control at the Bello Bay Golf Cart Derby.

Kids can cool off even further with a series of splash pads around Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club.

Jurassic World Adventure Camp

Jurassic World is on the hunt for its newest class of young adventurers! Experience the excitement as you explore and come face-to-face with dinosaurs in roaringly fun play areas.

The curious Ankylosaurus, Bumpy, has gone missing, so families will zoom through twists, turns, peaks and valleys on Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster to help find her.

Mr. DNA’s Double Helix Spin takes families high in the sky on a twisting and turning journey.

Kids and their grown-ups can also enjoy the, an exciting ride that gives brave adventurers a bird's eye view of the park from high above.

From meeting a newly hatched baby dinosaur to climbing up the Jurassic World Lookout Towers play area or having fun at Paddock Play, kids and their grown-ups will have many ways to explore.

Jurassic World Outfitters has everything a junior paleontologist could ask for!

SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom

Our final stop takes us to the world of Bikini Bottom from Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants.

Jellyfish Fields Jamboree lets kids and their families hop aboard their very own Jelly Angler to bounce around with the one and only SpongeBob SquarePants.

The sights and residents of Bikini Bottom are showcased aboard the Barnacle Bus.

Of course, no day would be complete in Bikini Bottom without a boating lesson, so Mrs. Puff’s Boating School will have the class taking a spin through her specially designed course.

Pineapple Paradise is an adorable splash pad that lets kids get up-close and personal with SpongeBob's house.

Guests can meet with SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy and Squidward, or try their hand at some midway games.

A sunken wooden treasure chest houses Barg’N-Mart, hosting all the nautical nonsense anyone could wish for, including sunny day apparel, toys, plush and more.

Then for hungry Bikini Bottom visitors, Goofy Goober’s offers chicken sandwiches, salads, hot dogs and sky-high sundaes.

Stay tuned, as we'll have additional posts and more details to add to this post as our preview of Universal Kids Resort continues!