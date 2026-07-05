Mattel Brings KPop Demon Hunters, Monster High, and a Very Buff Skeletor to Comic-Con 2026

Mattel has revealed its lineup of San Diego Comic-Con exclusives for 2026, and this year's collection spans Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, Monster High, Jurassic World, and Masters of the Universe.

Unofficially dubbed "Pop Culture Power Picks" by Mattel's toy designers, the four collectibles will be available at the Mattel merchandise booth (#2945) at the San Diego Convention Center and on MattelCreations.com starting Thursday, July 23rd, when Comic-Con 2026 kicks off.

What's Happening:

Mattel has revealed the following four items as part of its 2026 Comic-Con exclusives.

KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X "How It's Done" Collectible Set | SRP: $50

There's nothing worse than your ramyeon getting cold because demons decided to ruin the vibe. This 4-inch scale, chibi-styled set captures Rumi, Mira, and Zoey mid-battle against a squad of demon flight attendants — right as their jet gets wrecked mid-flight. They'll have to jump. Right after one last bite, because sealing the Honmoon is important, but finishing your ramyeon is non-negotiable.

Monster High Skullector Lagoona Blue Doll | SRP: $80

Monster High's Ghouls Rule returns for Comic-Con 2026 with Lagoona Blue hosting a masquerade at the Eerie Aquarium. Nominated as this year's party committee chair, Lagoona has already picked her look for the beast bash: an iridescent, wave-like gown with fin sleeves, skeletal eel accents, slouchy netted boots, and an angler fish mask.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection 25th Anniversary Collector Edition Velociraptor | SRP: $25

Marking 25 years since Jurassic Park III, this Hammond Collection Velociraptor comes with comic-inspired deco, multiple points of articulation, and a premium window box featuring an illustrated comic-panel backdrop.

Masters of the Universe Chronicles Gym Bro Skeletor Action Figure | SRP: $50

Skeletor gets a gym-inspired makeover referencing a moment from this summer's Masters of the Universe film. Fully articulated for over-the-top workout poses, the figure comes in irreverent, fitness-themed packaging.



Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President, Action Figures, Preschool & In-Licensing at Mattel, said pop culture is "having an incredible moment," and that the company wanted this year's slate to give fans across franchises "something that speaks to them."