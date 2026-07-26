Jazwares' Exclusive Doctor Doom Mask Given at the Marvel Studios SDCC 2026 Panel Coming Soon

Are you prepared for Doomsday?

Last night at San Diego Comic-Con’s Marvel Studios panel, fans were given Doctor Doom masks to celebrate the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday. Soon, you too will have the chance to grab the souvenir!

What’s Happening:

  • Today is the last day of San Diego Comic-Con, and this year has been an incredibly fun year of reveals, celebrations, and nerding out. 
  • Last night was quite possibly the highlight of the event, with Marvel Studios Hall H panel, the first in two years!
  • Upon entering, fans were given Doctor Doom masks in celebration of Avengers: Doomsday, which have led to some comical photos that are circulating around social media. 

  • Now, for Marvel fans who weren’t able to make it to the panel, you might find yourself a bit jealous of the giveaway. 

  • But you’re in luck, as the mask/cape combo will be available soon!
  • Created by Jazwares, the set is debuting in celebration of the new film and will be available soon!
  • In addition to the mask, an entire costume has been created by the company modeled after the character’s appearance in the upcoming film!

  • While no official release date has been unveiled, you can sign up for updates on when the Avengers: Doomsday items will become available on the Jazwares website
  • For those looking to catch up on our SDCC 2026 coverage, visit our dedicated page for all the latest reveals and recaps. 

Read More SDCC 2026:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
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