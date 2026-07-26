Jazwares' Exclusive Doctor Doom Mask Given at the Marvel Studios SDCC 2026 Panel Coming Soon

Last night at San Diego Comic-Con’s Marvel Studios panel, fans were given Doctor Doom masks to celebrate the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday. Soon, you too will have the chance to grab the souvenir!

What’s Happening:

Today is the last day of San Diego Comic-Con, and this year has been an incredibly fun year of reveals, celebrations, and nerding out.

Last night was quite possibly the highlight of the event, with Marvel Studios Hall H panel, the first in two years!

Upon entering, fans were given Doctor Doom masks in celebration of Avengers: Doomsday, which have led to some comical photos that are circulating around social media.

Now, for Marvel fans who weren’t able to make it to the panel, you might find yourself a bit jealous of the giveaway.

But you’re in luck, as the mask/cape combo will be available soon!

Created by Jazwares, the set is debuting in celebration of the new film and will be available soon!

In addition to the mask, an entire costume has been created by the company modeled after the character’s appearance in the upcoming film!

While no official release date has been unveiled, you can sign up for updates on when the Avengers: Doomsday items will become available on the Jazwares website.

For those looking to catch up on our SDCC 2026 coverage, visit our dedicated page for all the latest reveals and recaps.

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