Jazwares' Exclusive Doctor Doom Mask Given at the Marvel Studios SDCC 2026 Panel Coming Soon
Are you prepared for Doomsday?
Last night at San Diego Comic-Con’s Marvel Studios panel, fans were given Doctor Doom masks to celebrate the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday. Soon, you too will have the chance to grab the souvenir!
What’s Happening:
- Today is the last day of San Diego Comic-Con, and this year has been an incredibly fun year of reveals, celebrations, and nerding out.
- Last night was quite possibly the highlight of the event, with Marvel Studios Hall H panel, the first in two years!
- Upon entering, fans were given Doctor Doom masks in celebration of Avengers: Doomsday, which have led to some comical photos that are circulating around social media.
- Now, for Marvel fans who weren’t able to make it to the panel, you might find yourself a bit jealous of the giveaway.
- But you’re in luck, as the mask/cape combo will be available soon!
- Created by Jazwares, the set is debuting in celebration of the new film and will be available soon!
- In addition to the mask, an entire costume has been created by the company modeled after the character’s appearance in the upcoming film!
- While no official release date has been unveiled, you can sign up for updates on when the Avengers: Doomsday items will become available on the Jazwares website.
- For those looking to catch up on our SDCC 2026 coverage, visit our dedicated page for all the latest reveals and recaps.
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