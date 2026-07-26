I am Doom: Breaking Down the "Avengers: Doomsday" Trailer Shown at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel returned to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con last night after skipping a year, and gave some exciting announcements for some upcoming projects. However, as expected, they also took some time to focus on the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. And, in addition to bringing some of the star-studded cast on stage, they also shared a new trailer for the film, strictly for those who were in attendance for the panel.

Now, for obvious reasons, we cannot share that trailer here. What we can do though, is break down what we saw.

The new trailer opened with Sue Storm providing some backstory on Victor Von Doom. Before we even get into what she said, this already provides new information for us because, up until this point, we did not know whether or not the Fantastic Four had any history with Doom or even if this Doctor Doom was from their same universe. Of course, we could have inferred based on the long comic book history between the characters, but this confirms it.

We do also get to see who Sue is speaking to while delivering this backstory, at least as the trailer presents it. She appears to be speaking to a room full of heroes that includes Magneto, Gambit, Steve Rogers and many other. Sue seems to be explaining to the heroes exactly what they are dealing with, or maybe even already dealt with to some degree.

Now, as for what Sue has to say about Doom, her words are both haunting and very informative.

Victor was always the smartest guy in every room. He used to be different. He used to be kind, he used to be caring. Everything he loved was taken from him. I knew he was lost, but I did not realize that he was broken."

Sue speaks as though she had worked with Victor in the past. We did see an empty seat marked for Latveria, Doom's fictional home country, during a Future Foundation meeting in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. So perhaps Sue had interacted with him frequently on a professional level.

The rest of her quote is perhaps the most interesting bit. "Everything he loved was taken from him." It seems as though Doom has already lost something or someone. And based on the first poster for the film, it appears to be a wife and daughter that he has lost. In fact, this trailer even shows Doom staring at the tapestry featured in the poster as Sue says these words.

So if Doom seemingly lost his wife and daughter in the past, so much so that Sue knows about it and he has had time to have a tapestry made, could this loss have been cause by an incursion? Perhaps it was some other tragedy. Either way, the trailer goes on to let us know that Doom is not pleased with the fact that he has suffered while these heroes of various universes had gotten to live their lives.

After Sue's speech, we see some kind of wreckage where Reed Richards poses a question to Doom.

Victor, did you do this?

After that question, we get the same shot of Scott Lang embracing his daughter Cassie as well as a new shot of Johnny Storm holding his nephew, Franklin Richards. We also see some more shots of various heroes with their respective children, including Steve Rogers and Thor. Now that we know Doom has lost his own child and he wants to make the heroes pay, these shots seem far more sinister than ever before.

Meanwhile, Doom provides the next bit of voiceover as we see the heroes.

All of you have lived stolen lives, and now you must give them back.

This really does make it seem as though the incursions caused by various counts of time travel shenanigans from the heroes were what caused Doom to lose his family. However, Doom's true objective still remains unclear. He certainly seems to want to simply eliminate all of the heroes, but there is definitely still an angle involving their children.

The next shot sees Doom fly in faster than any character we've seen in the MCU to date before hitting a perfect superhero landing. Reed, now enraged, repeats his question.

DID YOU DO THIS?!

So not only does this trailer confirm that Sue has history with Doom, but it appears Reed does as well. This also gives some credence to the popular theory floating around that Doom will first appear as an ally to the heroes before revealing his true colors later on. Reed seems to have trusted Doom as he lets out this angry question.

We then see a similar shot from the first trailer of Thor dropping in to confront Doom. Only this time, we can hear Thor speak to Doom.

I swear, you will beg for Hel long before I grant it.

Thor if of course referring to the realm of the dead, overseen by his own sister, Hela. You could simply replace the word with the word "death," but this is a bit more powerful.

Of course, we know how things go for Thor based on the first trailer though. He attacks with Stormbreaker and Doom easily stops the all powerful axe. This time though, we see him repel Thor, sending him flying before delivering a haunting message.

Hel answers to me.

Then, Doom raises his hands, and with them arise several damaged Sentinels, the mutant-killing robots from the X-Men universe. This essentially confirms another popular theory that the Sentinels we have seen in previous clips, including the last trailer, are being controlled by Doom.

As this threat arises, Doom utters one last message.

I am Doom.

So to recap, we now know that the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom have known each other in the past. We know that Doom lost his family, presumably his wife and daughter. It seems clear that at least the Fantastic Four, and perhaps all of the heroes, consider Doom an ally at some point. Doom is, in fact, going to control the Sentinels and use them as his own weapons. And, perhaps the biggest takeaway, Doom is by far the biggest threat the heroes of the MCU have faced.

Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18.