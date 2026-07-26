Hot Toys Unveils First "Avengers: Doomsday" 1/6-Scale Figures at San Diego Comic-Con
The new premium collectible line made its debut at the Sideshow booth following Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.
Sideshow and Hot Toys saved one final surprise for the last day of San Diego Comic-Con with the major reveal of new Avengers: Doomsday action figures.
What's Happening:
- Following Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation on Saturday night, Sideshow and Hot Toys unveiled a new line of premium 1/6-scale action figures inspired by Avengers: Doomsday.
- Fans gathered at the Sideshow booth for the first look at the upcoming collectibles, with the debut accompanied by a reveal video showcasing the new line.
- Let's take a look through the lineup of epic action figures, showcasing the X-Men and the villainous Doctor Doom.
- The man who puts the "Doom" in Doomsday, the villainous Doctor Doom is seated on his sinister throne. The Doctor Doom 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure and Doom's Throne are available to pre-order now!
- RSVP for more details on the Professor X 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure.
- Available to preorder now, the Magneto 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure is masterfully crafted based on Sir Ian McKellen’s portrayal of the Master of Magnetism.
- The Cyclops 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure features a detailed likeness of James Marsden as he reprises the role.
- The Beast 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure was also on display, featuring a meticulously sculpted portrait and plush details. RSVP to find out more!
- The Gambit 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure features a stunning likeness of Channing Tatum.
- Finally, an awe-inspiring new Sentinel figure depicts the enormous mutant-hunting robots as they appear in the new movie! RSVP for more details as they are unveiled.
- Additional details on the Avengers: Doomsday figures are expected to be announced at a later date.
More Marvel at SDCC 2026:
- The Marvel Studios panel at SDCC 2026 featured some big surprises as well as three stages worth of MCU actors.
- Ghost Rider is making his way into the MCU, with Ryan Gosling set to star as Johnny Blaze in a new film coming in 2028.
- Wakanda truly is forever, as a third Black Panther film was just announced at San Diego Comic-Con.
- C.B. Cebulski's final Marvel Fanfare as EIC: two decades of Stan Lee stories with new boss Stephen Wacker, a new Kadokawa manga line starting with Spider-Man of Shibuya, and Humberto Ramos surprising Brad Winderbaum with art from his first-ever comic.
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