Hot Toys Unveils First "Avengers: Doomsday" 1/6-Scale Figures at San Diego Comic-Con

The new premium collectible line made its debut at the Sideshow booth following Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

Sideshow and Hot Toys saved one final surprise for the last day of San Diego Comic-Con with the major reveal of new Avengers: Doomsday action figures.

What's Happening:

  • Following Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation on Saturday night, Sideshow and Hot Toys unveiled a new line of premium 1/6-scale action figures inspired by Avengers: Doomsday.
  • Fans gathered at the Sideshow booth for the first look at the upcoming collectibles, with the debut accompanied by a reveal video showcasing the new line.
  • Let's take a look through the lineup of epic action figures, showcasing the X-Men and the villainous Doctor Doom.
  • The man who puts the "Doom" in Doomsday, the villainous Doctor Doom is seated on his sinister throne. The Doctor Doom 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure and Doom's Throne are available to pre-order now!

  • Finally, an awe-inspiring new Sentinel figure depicts the enormous mutant-hunting robots as they appear in the new movie! RSVP for more details as they are unveiled.

  • Additional details on the Avengers: Doomsday figures are expected to be announced at a later date.

More Marvel at SDCC 2026:

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