Photos: Citizen Brings Doctor Doom Elegance to New Watch at San Diego Comic-Con

Are you ready for Doomsday?

The countdown for Avengers: Doomsday has started, and for those looking to pay attention to the time, Citizen has the perfect new watch for you!

What’s Happening:

  • Today is the last day of San Diego Comic-Con, and this year has been an incredibly fun year of reveals, celebrations, and nerding out. 
  • Last night was quite possibly the highlight of the event, with Marvel Studios Hall H panel, the first in two years!
  • While we’ve already shared more information on the Jazwares mask given out at that event, there’s another premium product you’ll wanna watch.
  • Citizen is known for creating incredibly detailed, yet elegant Disney-inspired watches, and as we head towards Avengers: Doomsday, a new Doctor Doom design was shown off at SDCC 2026. 
  • The Avengers Dr. Doom watch brings the super villain/scientist/sorcerer into the new high-fashion accessory.
  • The watch features Doctor Doom's iconic mask on a layered gray dial housed in a 43mm gray stainless steel case.

  • Gold hour markers and hands contrast with the darker design, while green accents reference the character's signature colors.
  • Citizen's Eco-Drive technology powers the watch using any light source.
  • A green leather strap and Doctor Doom logo engraved on the case back complete the design.

  • The watch also includes a custom display box and a double-sided collectible coin.
  • While it is currently marked as sold out on the official Citizen website, you can sign up for updates for when the item is back in stock. 
  • Check out our recap of the Marvel Studios panel to check out all the MCU action coming soon!

Read More SDCC 2026:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good