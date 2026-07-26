Photos: Citizen Brings Doctor Doom Elegance to New Watch at San Diego Comic-Con
Are you ready for Doomsday?
The countdown for Avengers: Doomsday has started, and for those looking to pay attention to the time, Citizen has the perfect new watch for you!
What’s Happening:
- Today is the last day of San Diego Comic-Con, and this year has been an incredibly fun year of reveals, celebrations, and nerding out.
- Last night was quite possibly the highlight of the event, with Marvel Studios Hall H panel, the first in two years!
- While we’ve already shared more information on the Jazwares mask given out at that event, there’s another premium product you’ll wanna watch.
- Citizen is known for creating incredibly detailed, yet elegant Disney-inspired watches, and as we head towards Avengers: Doomsday, a new Doctor Doom design was shown off at SDCC 2026.
- The Avengers Dr. Doom watch brings the super villain/scientist/sorcerer into the new high-fashion accessory.
- The watch features Doctor Doom's iconic mask on a layered gray dial housed in a 43mm gray stainless steel case.
- Gold hour markers and hands contrast with the darker design, while green accents reference the character's signature colors.
- Citizen's Eco-Drive technology powers the watch using any light source.
- A green leather strap and Doctor Doom logo engraved on the case back complete the design.
- The watch also includes a custom display box and a double-sided collectible coin.
- While it is currently marked as sold out on the official Citizen website, you can sign up for updates for when the item is back in stock.
- Check out our recap of the Marvel Studios panel to check out all the MCU action coming soon!
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