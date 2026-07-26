Photos: Citizen Brings Doctor Doom Elegance to New Watch at San Diego Comic-Con

The countdown for Avengers: Doomsday has started, and for those looking to pay attention to the time, Citizen has the perfect new watch for you!

What’s Happening:

Today is the last day of San Diego Comic-Con, and this year has been an incredibly fun year of reveals, celebrations, and nerding out.

Last night was quite possibly the highlight of the event, with Marvel Studios Hall H panel, the first in two years!

While we’ve already shared more information on the Jazwares mask given out at that event, there’s another premium product you’ll wanna watch.

Citizen is known for creating incredibly detailed, yet elegant Disney-inspired watches, and as we head towards Avengers: Doomsday, a new Doctor Doom design was shown off at SDCC 2026.

The Avengers Dr. Doom watch brings the super villain/scientist/sorcerer into the new high-fashion accessory.

The watch features Doctor Doom's iconic mask on a layered gray dial housed in a 43mm gray stainless steel case.

Gold hour markers and hands contrast with the darker design, while green accents reference the character's signature colors.

Citizen's Eco-Drive technology powers the watch using any light source.

A green leather strap and Doctor Doom logo engraved on the case back complete the design.

The watch also includes a custom display box and a double-sided collectible coin.

While it is currently marked as sold out on the official Citizen website, you can sign up for updates for when the item is back in stock.

Check out our recap of the Marvel Studios panel to check out all the MCU action coming soon!

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