"The Mandalorian & Grogu" Enter The Sweet Life with Special Flavors from Bones Coffee Company
As we get ready for the new movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, fans can get their hands on some special coffee flavors and drinkware from Bones Coffee Company.
What's Happening:
- Bones Coffee Company has debuted a number of flavors celebrating the imminent arrival of the highly anticipated film, The Mandalorian & Grogu.
- While the company already features a number of Star Wars based flavors, there are a number of new flavors specifically for the new film, as well as some handthrown ceramic mugs for a fully themed experience.
- Check out the new items below.
Bounty Hunter Bundle Collector's Box
The collectors box includes two 12oz bags - one each - of each of the flavors below, inside a fully printed collector's box. This is available for $43.99.
Beskar Brew
Beskar Brew delivers rich notes of golden-brown sugar, melted butter and a hint of vanilla flavor of freshly baked blondie brownies. From traveling across barren worlds to just laying low, this brew stays with you. It tastes like home, wherever that may be.
The coffee is a medium roast with a Blondie Brownie flavor.
Also available as Bones Cups, for use in cup-based coffee machines (like Keurig).
One 12oz bag retails for $19.99
Cantina Caramel Crunch
Need a pick-me-up for your next mission? Whether you're perched in the cockpit or watching an area match, Cantina Caramel Crunch is your loyal companion. Bursting with buttery caramel covered popcorn flavor and pairing perfectly with medium roast coffee that's as smooth as hyperspace.
The coffee is a medium roast with a caramel popcorn flavor.
Also available as Bones Cups, for use in cup-based coffee machines (like Keurig).
One 12oz bag retails for $19.99
Handthrown Mugs
Ceramic mugs that are handthrown in the United States by Deneen Pottery and feature large handles for a comfortable coffee-sipping experience. The mugs are dishwasher & microwave safe, and have a 12-14 oz capacity.
Bekstar Brew Handthrown Mug - Navy Blue finish dipped in light blue and white glaze.
Little Bounty Hunter Handthrown Mug - Green finish dipped in black and white glaze.
Each mug retails for $42.00 each.
All of the Bones Coffee Company The Mandalorian & Grogu flavors and merch can be picked up over at the Bones Coffee Company website.
Screen-Based Sips:
- The coffee is a perfect treat (or daily pick-me up) as we approach the release of the new movie next month.
- The Mandalorian and Grogu are ready to embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.
- The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.
- As part of the fun, theaters everywhere are getting in on the celebration with special new novelty items, including some available at the historic El Capitan Theatre.