New Burger King Contest Gives Fans of "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Chance to Win a "Beskard"
Of course the contest launches on May 4th.
A new sweepstakes is coming to Burger King, helping celebrate the arrival of the new movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu.
What's Happening:
- A special new contest is arriving at Burger King along with their other fun celebrating the new movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, arriving in theaters later this month.
- Burger King is giving fans the opportunity to win “the Beskard,” a limited-edition collectible inspired by Mandalorian Beskar.
- As the name implies, this prize is a physical card (though there is a digital component as well on the BK app), that will also unlock access to Burger King’s Mandalorian and Grogu-themed menu offers through the end of May.
- 54 lucky hunters will win an exclusive reward: $15 off any $15+ purchase each day until the end of May.
- Well, how do we get the Beskard? On May 4, for one day only, fans can enter for a chance to win a Beskard.
- Winners will receive both a physical collectible card and a digital version delivered via the BK App upon prize acceptance. The digital Beskard unlocks a daily deal on menu items through the end of May.
- To enter, fans must enroll in Burger King Royal Perks, purchase a Mandalorian meal, and opt into the sweepstakes through the Burger King app or website on May 4.
- However, a non-purchase method is also available, though users must still make a Royal Perks account (it's free) and complete a survey. More information about this entry method can be found over at the official rules at the official Burger King website.
Bes-Coming Soon:
- The Mandalorian and Grogu are ready to embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.
- The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.
- Sigourney Weaver is set to star as an ex-Rebel pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White appears as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.
- The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.
- The film’s music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.
- As part of the fun, theaters everywhere are getting in on the celebration with special new novelty items, including some available at the historic El Capitan Theatre.
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