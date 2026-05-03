Galactic-Inspired Scents Heading to Bath & Body Works Celebrating "The Mandalorian and Grogu"

As with most scents at the store, you'll find them featured over dozens of products.

A number of new products are on their way to the Bath & Body Works locations everywhere, with the first Star Wars inspired collection coming, themed to the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu.

What's Happening:

To celebrate the upcoming theatrical release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Bath & Body Works is launching a limited-edition collection inspired by the legendary bounty hunter and his little foundling that fans know and love.

This marks Bath & Body Works’ first-ever Star Wars-inspired collaboration, blending cinematic storytelling with fragrance craftsmanship to develop a 26-product assortment of body care, home fragrance, candles, and collectible accessories.

There are two fragrances at the core of this collection, Force Flow and Bounty Hunter .

Force Flow and Bounty Hunter Force Flow is a crisp, green, and fresh scent, great for springtime. Notes of green apple, salted lavender, and cosmic sage create a fragrance that reflects Grogu’s balance and curiosity. It feels grounded and calming, with a tartness from the apple.

green apple, salted lavender, and cosmic sage Bounty Hunter has an edgier, more rugged quality that strikingly captures The Mandalorian’s resilient and protective spirit. Beskar sea salt, solar woods, and protective patchouli blend together to form a bold and adventurous scent profile.

Bath & Body Works took inspiration from character traits, environment, emotions, and atmosphere in the film to create layered fragrances.

Some of the scented selections include body spray, body cream, 3‑in‑1 body wash, cologne, 3‑wick candles, and gentle foaming hand soap.

Beyond fragrance, this collection includes an array of accessories and everyday essentials. Some of the accessories include: Mandalorian and Grogu PocketBac Holder Mandalorian and Grogu 3-Wick Candle Pedestal Mandalorian Wallflower Heater

Some of the accessories include: Bath & Body Works rewards members can unlock a batch of special items. The rewards-exclusive scent, Ice Planet, comes in a three-wick candle and has notes of frozen cypress, glistening water, and radiant amber.

Rewards members can also discover online-only accessories, including: Grogu Snacks Collectible Tin Canvas Bag Mandalorian and Grogu Coin Purse Mandalorian Extendable Arm PocketBac Holder

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu collection launches May 4 for Bath & Body Works rewards members, before landing online at bathandbodyworks.com and in stores for all to shop on May 11. An international rollout is also planned for later in 2026.

Big Screen Scents:

The scents and soaps are perfect to freshen up before heading to theaters later this month for the new movie.

The Mandalorian and Grogu are ready to embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

As part of the fun, theaters everywhere are getting in on the celebration with special new novelty items, including some available at the historic El Capitan Theatre.