ESPN Promotes Mike Foss to Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment
Foss will take on his new role effective immediately.
ESPN has promoted Mike Foss to Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment, succeeding the retiring David Roberts.
What's Happening:
- Roberts previously announced plans to retire at the end of August, with Foss and Roberts set to work together during the transition period over the coming months.
- Foss most recently served as ESPN’s Senior Vice President, Sports Studio & Entertainment since 2023, overseeing the creative and operational direction of the network’s daily programming.
- In his new position, Foss will report to Burke Magnus, President of Content at ESPN.
- Foss will now oversee ESPN’s sports news division, including investigative journalism, enterprise reporting, research and digital editorial operations. He will also take charge of ESPN’s Creative Content Unit and Studio Enhancement Team.
- Foss will continue working closely with The Pat McAfee Show while ESPN searches for his replacement as SVP, Sports Studio & Entertainment.
- The open SVP role will oversee programming including SportsCenter, First Take, Get Up, Pardon the Interruption, Fantasy Football Now, ESPN Audio and Podcasts, Digital Production and Disney+ original studio content.
- Since joining ESPN in 2017, Foss has helped drive the company’s multi-platform expansion and audience growth initiatives.
- He previously led efforts surrounding ESPN’s official YouTube channel launches, digital video production, content creation and live-streaming strategies across major platforms.
- Foss began his digital sports media career at USA Today after graduating from George Mason University with a degree in Communications.
- In 2012, Foss founded the sports news brand For The Win, serving as managing editor through 2015.
What They're Saying:
- Burke Magnus, ESPN President, Content: “In his nine years with ESPN, Mike has continually demonstrated his collaborative leadership style and excellent organizational and management skills, as well as his boundless vision, innovation and creativity. I am confident that he will continue to do so in his new role and help make us better every day.”
More ESPN News:
- The CW is now set to sublicense both ACC football and men's and women's college basketball games from ESPN.
- ESPN's College GameDay is ready to launch their 500th show on the road later this year, live from LSU's campus.
- ESPN has announced plans for a massive week-long “ESPN Beach” experience on Santa Monica Beach ahead of Super Bowl LXI in February 2027.
- ESPN and TelevisaUnivision are teaming up to deliver two Spanish-language broadcasts for Super Bowl LXI, expanding access and bringing the biggest game to more fans than ever.
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