ESPN's College GameDay to Host 500th Road Episode from LSU Later This Year
The episode also serves as the debut of the 40th season
ESPN's College GameDay is ready to launch their 500th show on the road later this year, live from LSU's campus.
What's Happening:
- ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will kick off its 40th season with a milestone event – its 500th show on the road – on Saturday, Sept. 5, from Baton Rouge, LA, ahead of LSU’s marquee Week 1 matchup against Clemson.
- The three-hour season premiere of college football’s premier pregame show will air live at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPNU from LSU’s campus, marking the show’s 15th visit to Baton Rouge.
- Following Baton Rouge, College GameDay will travel to Austin, Texas on Sept. 12 for a battle of powerhouse programs in Week 2 as the Texas Longhorns host Ohio State in a rematch of last season’s 14-7 Buckeyes’ win in Columbus. The same two programs also faced each other in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in January 2025.
- Additional details surrounding both shows will be announced in the weeks leading up to each GameDay stop.
- While College GameDay debuted on ESPN in 1987, its first-ever on-campus road show was November 13, 1993 when Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Craig James traveled to South Bend, Ind., for the marquee matchup between No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 Notre Dame, one of the biggest games in college football history.
- During the past 33 years, GameDay has traveled to 82 different schools in 39 states from coast to coast as well as internationally with the 2024 Week 0 show in Dublin, Ireland.
- College GameDay has also originated from Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World (2019), the flight deck of the USS San Diego (homeported at Naval Base San Diego in 2012), Times Square in New York City (2017) and Augusta National Golf Club (2020).
- Additional details about GameDay’s 500th show on the road on Sept. 5 in Baton Rouge will be announced closer to the college football season.
- Former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, college football’s preeminent analyst, will mark his 30th anniversary on College GameDay this fall. In addition, Rece Davis, who is nominated for a 2026 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Host, will begin his 12th season as host alongside Michigan Heisman Trophy winner, Super Bowl MVP and College Football Hall of Famer Desmond Howard (21st season); West Virginia Athletics Hall of Famer and former All-Pro Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee (fifth season); and College Football Hall of Famer and seven-time national champion head coach Nick Saban (third season).
- College football remains a premier platform for brands seeking to connect with passionate, highly engaged fans. The sport reached a new all-time high in total minutes watched, fueled by more college football windows than ever before.
Its GameDay:
- ESPN's College GameDay is the signature, long-running Saturday morning college football pregame show produced by the network.
- As mentioned above, the show debuted back in 1987, and has become one of the signature programs in U.S. Sports television.
- Mixing up game analysis and predictions, interviews, features on schools and fan culture, a lot of the show's appeal comes from the atmosphere as the program travels to different campuses.
- The series also played a big part in the recent NFL Draft coverage on the network.
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