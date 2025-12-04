New Spider-Noir Teaser Posters Confirm This Alternate Universe Spider-Man's Secret Identity

Spider-Noir is on its way in 2026 and now two new teaser posters have been released for the series, in the process confirming this Spider-Guy isn't named Peter Parker.

What's Happening:

Spider-Noir is debuting on both MGM+ and Prime Video in 2026 and we now have our first poster for the project. Well, posters, really, since both color and black and white versions of there same image have been released.

Nicolas Cage is starring in the live-action series, playing a different version of the film noir-inspired spin on Spider-Man he first voiced in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The 2009 comic book Spider-Man: Noir first introduced this concept.

The poster confirms that the alter ego of this Spider-Man Noir will not be an alternate universe version of Peter Parker, like it is in the comics, but rather he'll go by the name Ben Reilly. Of course, given Ben Reilly is the name typically used by a clone of Peter's in the comics, one could argue this is still, technically, an alternate universe version of Peter Parker... And yeah, we can probably curtail going too far down the multiverse hole for the time being.

The show's official logline reads, "Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man: Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

The eight-episode first season of Spider-Noir will be released on MGM+ and Prime in both black and white and color versions, hence the two different posters. Interestingly, the teaser posters' release wasn't used to give any additional specifics yet on a premiere date or even month or time of year to expect the show, beyond MGM+, Prime and Sony (who are producing the series) simply reiterating it will arrive in 2026.

Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Hannibal) are co-showrunners and executive producers of Spider-Noir, with Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directing the first two episodes.

Besides Cage, other cast members include Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, Karen Rodriguez, Kai Caster and Jack Huston.

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal are also among the executive producers.