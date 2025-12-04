Captain Marvel, Gamora, Cosmic Ghost Rider and More Team for Marvel's New "Imperial Guardians" Series
Writer Dan Abnett, who created the revamped Guardians of the Galaxy beloved by MCU fans, returns to Marvel's cosmic realm.
A new evolution of The Guardians of the Galaxy is on its way to Marvel, in the pages of the upcoming series Imperial Guardians.
What's Happening:
- Imperial Guardians is written by Dan Abnett, whose work on series like Annihilation was key in redefining both Marvel's cosmic side in general and the Guardians of the Galaxy specifically; the latter into a new version that would eventually become hugely popular after James Gunn brought the team (mostly using Abnett's lineup) into the MCU.
- Drawing the new book is Marcelo Ferreira (Predator Vs. Spider-Man, Predator Kills the Marvel Universe).
- Set to launch in the wake of Jonathan Hickman’s Imperial, the new series takes place after the power structure of the Marvel cosmos has been shattered and reborn as the Galactic Union, with the Imperial Guardians among the heroes who rises up in the midst of this new empire.
- The new team lineup in Imperial Guardians consists of Gamora, Captain Marvel, Amadeus Cho, Darkhawk, and Cosmic Ghost Rider, gathered together as the unlikely operatives recruited by Maximus of the Inhumans.
- Per Marvel, "Their mission? Protect the delicate balance of new Galactic Union by any means necessary…and failure is not an option. Expendable, deniable and disavowed, they are the Imperial Guardians. But can they do Maximus’ dirty work and keep their consciences clean? Why has a Kree Grand Admiral gone rogue and attacked Hala? What’s going on with Darkhawk’s mind? What deluded fool thought Cosmic Ghost Rider was a team player? And, most importantly…what kind of game is Maximus really playing?"
- Imperial Guardians #1 is set for release on March 11, featuring a main cover by Sean Izaakse, plus a variant cover by Netho Diaz.
What They're Saying:
- Dan Abnett: "The Marvel Cosmic landscape after Imperial has got a very different feel, and it’s rewarding to play around with the aftermath of an event where ‘the good guys won.’ Or did they? No victory comes without back-room compromise, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the new Guardians remit. I chose the roster to reflect that - the clashing, mismatched spirit of Star-Lord’s original team mixed with a professional hard focus. An iconic hero in Captain Marvel, an anti-hero in the troubled Darkhawk, brains and brawn in the mercurial Amadeus Cho (yes, that's a Hulk in Hulkbuster armor!), and the downright psychopathic Cosmic Ghost Rider as enigmatic ramrod and drill sergeant. Only Gamora, the Deadliest Woman in the Galaxy, has a chance of keeping them in line as team leader. It’s a dirty job (it’s a whole string of dirty jobs, one after another), and these are the somebodies I picked to do it. Will there be glorious victories? No. But will they learn to bond as a team? Also no. But will they keep it together long enough to guard the Galaxy and save trillions of lives? Again... let's just hope so, okay?"
- Marcelo Ferreira: "Imperial Guardians is both a team AND a cosmic book, which for me is a double challenge, but also double the fun! Cosmic books carry these stories full of great energetic scenes, which I love, because they allow me to flex this other artistic muscle. Plus, Dan Abnett has put together this cool lineup, giving me the chance to draw characters such as Cosmic Ghost Rider, Darkhawk and Gamora! I truly hope that all the fun I'm having translates into the pages and to the readers!"
