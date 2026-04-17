Punisher and Spider-Man Clash Again in New Marvel Comics Limited Series

Marvel is about to drag Peter Parker and Frank Castle back into one of their most volatile relationships, and this time it’s personal in a very early-days kind of way. Punisher vs. Spider-Man is a new five-issue event that rewinds the clock to some of the earliest clashes between two of New York’s most famously incompatible vigilantes.

What’s Happening:

Set shortly after Frank Castle’s debut appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #129, the series revisits a time when Spider-Man and the Punisher were still figuring out exactly what the other represented. For Peter Parker, that meant confronting a ruthless antihero whose methods flew in the face of everything he believed. For Frank Castle, it meant dealing with a “hero” who refused to cross the lines Frank saw as necessary.

The series is written by Dan Abnett, who returns to the Punisher for the first time since his work in the 1990s, and illustrated by Matteo Della Fonte. According to Abnett, the appeal of the story lies in revisiting a formative moment in Marvel continuity before decades of history hardened these characters into their modern selves.

Abnett describes the project as a mix of high-stakes action and character-first storytelling, emphasizing that the early dynamic between Spider-Man and Punisher carries a kind of “freshness” that fans don’t often get to see anymore. Without the weight of years of grudges, alliances, and evolving moral codes, every interaction becomes sharper, more unpredictable, and more emotionally charged.

The story kicks off when circumstance forces the unlikely duo into an uneasy alliance, tied together by a figure from Frank Castle’s past who needs their help. Of course, “team-up” is a generous term here. While they may be temporarily aligned, the core tension between them never really goes away meaning it’s only a matter of time before ideological differences escalate into full-blown conflict.

At its core, the series leans into what has always defined both characters: Spider-Man’s belief in responsibility and restraint versus the Punisher’s uncompromising approach to justice. Putting them side by side in their early days strips that conflict down to its most raw and immediate form, with neither fully understanding what the other will become.

Visually, the series features main cover art by Jonas Scharf and a variant cover by Netho Diaz, alongside interior artwork that brings this early Marvel timeline to life. The story also connects back to classic continuity with a facsimile reprint of Amazing Spider-Man #129 Facsimile Edition arriving alongside the launch.

With its July 15 release, Punisher vs. Spider-Man is shaping up as both a nostalgic deep dive and a fresh examination of one of Marvel’s most iconic rivalries before either hero became fully defined by the legends they would eventually build.

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