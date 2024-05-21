Pixar Cutting 14 Percent Of Staff As Disney Cost-Cutting Continues

Layoffs at Pixar Animation Studios, postponed due to production schedules earlier in the year, have begun at the studio, with 175 positions expected to be cut, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this year, it was reported that Pixar Animation Studios would experience a cut to their staffing, removing a possible 20% of the staff at the studio.
- Now, reports indicate that those cuts have begun, with 175 staffers said to be let go, equaling about 14% of the staff at the studio.
- The cuts are reportedly largely due to the scaling back of direct-to-consumer (DTC)content for Disney+, a move made by CEO Bob Iger after his return to the position in the fall of 2022, taking a more disciplined approach to streaming.
- The news came to Pixar staff via a memo from Pixar president Jim Morris earlier today (May 21st). You can read that in full further down the page.
- One of those DTC projects was the first original series from Pixar Animation Studios for Disney+, not based on an existing property – Win Or Lose. Originally announced back in 2020, the new series was set to debut in late 2023 before being delayed to later this year. The series follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character—the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire—with incredibly funny, very emotional and uniquely animated perspectives.
- Other series for Disney+ also included Cars on the Road, Dug Days, and Forky Asks A Question.
- Theatrically, Pixar hasn’t had a smashing success since pre-Covid days. Three films skipped theatrical release due to the pandemic (Soul, Luca, Turning Red), instead debuting directly on Disney+. The theatrical return for the studio was Lightyear, which was both a financial and critical failure.
- However, Elemental, which arrived in 2023, went on to earn over $500 million globally, becoming the biggest hit for the studio since Coco in 2017.
- Their latest film, Inside Out 2, is due out in theaters on June 14th, and has a lot riding on it and expectations are high. The trailer, upon debut, became the most-watched trailer in the company’s history, with 157 million views in the first 24 hours of release.
- An original film, Elio, was set to debut this year but has been delayed until June of 2025, and the studio also has a release slot in 2026 for Toy Story 5.
Memo From Jim Morris, President, Pixar Animation Studios:
- Hello everyone.
I have spoken to you many times over the last year about our pending move away from series production for Disney+, the return to our focus on feature films, and the reduction in our team that would accompany that. That day is here, and while it is not coming as a surprise to anyone, it is one of the hardest changes we’ve had to make, as it means we will be parting with a number of talented and dedicated colleagues and friends.
Today, leaders will begin the process of notifying employees whose positions are being impacted. Calendar invites to speak with a leader have already gone out to those individuals, and we anticipate we will have connected with everyone impacted by the end of the day.
I want to assure you that we will be providing extensive support as our colleagues start to transition out of the studio. We are committed to ensuring that their departure is handled with the utmost respect and care at every stage. This is important to me, and I understand how important this is to all of us in the Pixar community. I will host a brief Studio Meeting via Zoom this afternoon at 5:00 to talk more about today’s announcement.
Despite the challenges in our industry over the past few years, you have all consistently shown up to contribute, collaborate, innovate, lead, and do great work at this studio. I give you my deepest thanks, and for those who will be leaving us, I am hopeful that our paths will cross again, both professionally and personally.
Jim
