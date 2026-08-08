The Anaheim Convention Center Looks Ready For D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is still a few days away, but the Anaheim Convention Center which will be the epicenter of all things Disney for three days next weekend, is already getting prepared for the big event.

What's Happening:

Laughing Place is on site at the Anaheim Convention Center ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Banners for D23 are already in place outside the building. Above you'll see the main banner where most people will be entering the building. It's got a little bit of everything with characters from Disney Animation, Pixar, and Lucasfilm.

All the light poles along the side of the building are also spotlighting characters.

From Star Wars you have C-3PO and R2-D2 as well as Anzellans

On the animation side you have everybody from Joy and Anxiety from Inside Out 2 to The Simpsons to Chip and Dale and more

Marvel is represented by our friends Rocket and Groot, as well as Deadpool and Dogpool.

Beaker and Bunsen are on hand, which is fitting considering that The Muppets are a significant part of D23 this year.

A couple of the more fun banners include Sora and Mickey from Kingdom Hearts. the popular video game franchise is getting its own panel at the event.

Another fun one is a rare North American appearance by Lord Mystic and Albert, the characters from Hong Kong Disneyland's Mystic Manor. This is probably not an indication of anything, but I guess we'll have to wait and see.

Here's a complete look at the exterior of the Anaheim Convention Center ahead of D23.



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