New Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Merchandise Arrives at Disney's Hollywood Studios

New Muppets merch? Wait a minute, I love that idea!

Jam out with new products inspired by Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, available now!

What’s Happening:

  • Back in May, Walt Disney World reopened Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster with a brand new headliner: Electric Mayhem. 
  • The reimagined roller coaster brings Muppet-style chaos to the beloved attraction for a whole new generation of fans. 
  • And now there are even more commemorative items inspired by the attraction available at Rock Around the Shop, the attraction’s exit gift shop. 
  • On a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place spotted a few new products fans won’t wanna miss. 
  • For those looking to add an extra touch of Muppets to their stuff, a new set of stickers will allow you to customize anything from laptops to letters!
  • One features the iconic Muppets license plate that now decorates the back of the ride vehicles, as well as some character motifs you’ll find within the attraction. 

  • The set of six stickers will run you $19.99. 
  • Fans will also find a new tote bag featuring artwork inspired by Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets attraction poster!

  • A perfect souvenir to carry around your other Muppet merchandise, and you can grab it for $19.99. 
  • For those looking to make memories at the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World:

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning