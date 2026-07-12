New Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Merchandise Arrives at Disney's Hollywood Studios
New Muppets merch? Wait a minute, I love that idea!
Jam out with new products inspired by Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, available now!
What’s Happening:
- Back in May, Walt Disney World reopened Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster with a brand new headliner: Electric Mayhem.
- The reimagined roller coaster brings Muppet-style chaos to the beloved attraction for a whole new generation of fans.
- And now there are even more commemorative items inspired by the attraction available at Rock Around the Shop, the attraction’s exit gift shop.
- On a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place spotted a few new products fans won’t wanna miss.
- For those looking to add an extra touch of Muppets to their stuff, a new set of stickers will allow you to customize anything from laptops to letters!
- One features the iconic Muppets license plate that now decorates the back of the ride vehicles, as well as some character motifs you’ll find within the attraction.
- The set of six stickers will run you $19.99.
- Fans will also find a new tote bag featuring artwork inspired by Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets attraction poster!
- A perfect souvenir to carry around your other Muppet merchandise, and you can grab it for $19.99.
- For those looking to make memories at the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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