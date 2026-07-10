New Zero-Entry Pool and Refreshed Lobby Debut at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
River Country fans will be particularly pleased with a new tribute at the Meadow Swimmin’ Pool.
Some big and small changes have been made to Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, namely with a brand-new pool and a refreshed lobby.
What's Happening:
- For over 50 years now, Walt Disney World guests have stayed at the 750 acres of pine and cypress forest that Fort Wilderness calls home.
- Plenty of change has come over the years, including the neighboring Disney Lakeshore Lodge set to open next year.
- In the meantime, some changes have been made to the iconic resort, including an expanded Meadow Swimmin’ Pool area and a recently refreshed Reception Outpost.
- A new zero-entry pool and additional deck space have been added alongside the existing pool, effectively doubling the space for all to enjoy.
- Walt Disney World history buffs will certainly get a kick out of an old-fashioned barrel carriage featuring Mickey Mouse in his camping gear and a tribute to River Country, the original Walt Disney World water park that was once located adjacent to Fort Wilderness.
- Elsewhere, recent updates at the Reception Outpost help make that first welcome feel even more seamless and personal, allowing cast members to connect with guests as they arrive and help families get settled before heading out to explore everything Fort Wilderness has to offer.
- Above the fireplace, new artwork adds a playful layer of Disney storytelling to the entry area, featuring Mickey Mouse and friends enjoying outdoor adventures along the water in a scene that feels right at home in the resort’s rustic setting.
- As you look up, you will also spot three playful scenes featuring Donald Duck’s nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, enjoying some of the activities that make a Fort Wilderness stay so memorable, like archery, fishing, and camping beneath the trees.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Moana herself, Catherine Laga'aia, recently paid a visit to EPCOT to explore the Moana-inspired Journey of Water.
- GEO-82 and The Beak and the Barrel have both added walk-up options for guests already in the parks.
- A spooky new Headless Horseman collection has arrived at Walt Disney World as the Halloween season begins creeping in.
- The new Level99 at Disney Springs is already proving quite popular, with an adjustment in their operating hours on approach.
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