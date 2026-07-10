Savor Summer Savings at Raglan Road, Available Weekdays at Lunch

The popular Irish pub at Disney Springs is offering some excellent savings this summer.
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This summer is the perfect time to stop by Raglan Road at Disney Springs, as the Irish pub is offering some great savings during weekday lunchtime.

What's Happening:

  • Raglan Road is hosting a promotion they're calling Summer' Lovin', which allows patrons to enjoy some classic favorites at discounted prices all summer long.
  • Specifically, a selection of items are available at these discounted prices, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Savings of nearly $6 can be had on popular dishes like Fish 'N' Chips, Banger + Mash = YUM, and the Salmon Salad.
  • Here's just a few of the items you can get during Summer' Lovin' at Raglan Road:
    • Pretzel, Beer, Braised Onion, Cheese Sauce: Potato pretzel with beer, braised caramelized onion, and cheese sauce

  • Salmon Salad: North Atlantic salmon glazed in soy, ginger, chili & lime dressing, finely sliced carrots, snow peas and cucumber, Fresno chili, and tempura mushrooms, spinach leaves, radish, and garden peas

  • Fish 'N' Chips: Premium North Atlantic cod filet, beer battered & served with chips and fresh tartar sauce

  • Banger + Mash = YUM: Cheshire Heritage pork Irish bangers, colcannon mashed potatoes, traditional red wine jus, and crispy fried onions

  • Chicken Salad: Grilled Bell and Evans chicken breast, mixed greens, shaved sprouts, confit cherry tomatoes, grilled broccolini, toasted pumpkin seeds, grilled corn, and green goddess dressing

  • Wild Rosy: Glendalough Wild Rose Gin, Rockeys Botanical Liqueur, homemade rosemary syrup, lemon Pellegrino, Fever Tree premium tonic

  • And here's a look at everything on the menu:

  • No end date for the Summer' Lovin' promotion at Raglan Road has been announced at this time.

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