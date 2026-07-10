Savor Summer Savings at Raglan Road, Available Weekdays at Lunch
The popular Irish pub at Disney Springs is offering some excellent savings this summer.
This summer is the perfect time to stop by Raglan Road at Disney Springs, as the Irish pub is offering some great savings during weekday lunchtime.
What's Happening:
- Raglan Road is hosting a promotion they're calling Summer' Lovin', which allows patrons to enjoy some classic favorites at discounted prices all summer long.
- Specifically, a selection of items are available at these discounted prices, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Savings of nearly $6 can be had on popular dishes like Fish 'N' Chips, Banger + Mash = YUM, and the Salmon Salad.
- Here's just a few of the items you can get during Summer' Lovin' at Raglan Road:
- Pretzel, Beer, Braised Onion, Cheese Sauce: Potato pretzel with beer, braised caramelized onion, and cheese sauce
- Salmon Salad: North Atlantic salmon glazed in soy, ginger, chili & lime dressing, finely sliced carrots, snow peas and cucumber, Fresno chili, and tempura mushrooms, spinach leaves, radish, and garden peas
- Fish 'N' Chips: Premium North Atlantic cod filet, beer battered & served with chips and fresh tartar sauce
- Banger + Mash = YUM: Cheshire Heritage pork Irish bangers, colcannon mashed potatoes, traditional red wine jus, and crispy fried onions
- Chicken Salad: Grilled Bell and Evans chicken breast, mixed greens, shaved sprouts, confit cherry tomatoes, grilled broccolini, toasted pumpkin seeds, grilled corn, and green goddess dressing
- Wild Rosy: Glendalough Wild Rose Gin, Rockeys Botanical Liqueur, homemade rosemary syrup, lemon Pellegrino, Fever Tree premium tonic
- And here's a look at everything on the menu:
- No end date for the Summer' Lovin' promotion at Raglan Road has been announced at this time.
More Walt Disney World News:
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- GEO-82 and The Beak and the Barrel have both added walk-up options for guests already in the parks.
- A spooky new Headless Horseman collection has arrived at Walt Disney World as the Halloween season begins creeping in.
- The new Level99 at Disney Springs is already proving quite popular, with an adjustment in their operating hours on approach.
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