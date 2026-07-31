New "Camp Rock 3" Photo Spot Takes Over Backlot Set at Disney California Adventure

The new movie arrives soon on Disney Channel and Disney+

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can now get in on (quite literally) the fun of the upcoming Camp Rock 3, as the new movie has taken over a popular photo spot at Disney California Adventure.

Located in the Hollywoodland area of the park close to the Hyperion Theater, guests visiting the park can find the city set that is typically home to themed photos and sometimes character meet and greets for some of the newest IP from the Disney company, now festively adorned with imagery from Camp Rock 3.

A unique part of this photo spot is a fun prop and set up to take pictures with featuring a canoe from the camp, with water effects on the ground nearby. When angled properly with the backdrop as well, it will look like guests are in the middle of the lake and not in the middle of Disney California Adventure!

In the new film, we follow what happens when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour and they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested — leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.

Camp Rock 3 is set to debut on August 13 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.

Currently, there is no end date for the Camp Rock 3 photo spot at Disney California Adventure. To plan your visit to the Disneyland Resort for all the fun photo ops of the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!