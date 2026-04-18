Photos/Video: The Galaxy Plays Back in LEGO Star Wars SMART Play Pop-Up Experience

The experience is in the Orlando area this weekend only before moving to another location later this month.

This weekend, those interested in getting some playtime with the new LEGO Star Wars SMART Play technology can head to an Orlando area (more specifically in Kissimmee) Wal-Mart location and check out a limited-time pop-up experience. There, those visiting can play with some new LEGO Star Wars sets featuring the SMART Play technology.

It all starts in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart at 2855 N. Old Lake Wilson Rd. in Kissimmee, just off 192 and (in Disney terms) closest to Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, on that side of town. Be on the lookout for a white tent in the far corner of the parking lot - though it will have more logos and signage on the exterior, as that was being installed just after our special preview visit.

Outside, fans can get pictures with a LEGO sculpture of C-3PO and a fun backdrop.

For the limited-time only experience, you will have to sign up in a virtual queue, as the pop-up experience is more intimate in nature, and moves groups along through interactive shows and play. That said, it is possible to that the queue might be cut off shortly ahead of the experience's closing time (6:00 PM). Once called, participants will have the chance to choose the Dark Side or the Light Side for their experience - yes they are different, but don't worry, you'll still get to see all the LEGO Star Wars SMART Playsets.

There is a sensory notice, because once inside the experience you are surrounded by digital displays and screens that bring some LEGO Star Wars fun to life. Inside either experience, actors are waiting to teach you the ways of the Light Side or the Dark Side. Both feature moments celebrating the various LEGO Star Wars play sets featuring the SMART Play technology. The Light Side features a Cantina Band playset, as well as a TIE Fighter and X-Wing model. The Dark Side features a chance to play with a Throne Room playset, as well as the TIE Fighter and X-Wing models.

Participants are asked to, well, participate and pop the interactive SMART Brick into the set - with the smart brick being able to trigger different features on each playset. For example, with the Cantina band, there's a stage setup to activate and play with, triggering the iconic cantina music. Even more fun, the music changes - karaoke style - based on what minifigure is on the stage. So if you have Chewbacca on stage, its going to sound different compared to when Ben Kenobi is on the stage.

You can see the experience that takes place inside the giant brick under the tent below.

After you exit the theatrical portion of the experience, you can see all the various LEGO Star Wars SMART Play models.

Don't worry, they're not all under glass - there are plenty more to play with LEGO Smart Play specialists available to help inspire your imagination, and answer any questions about the new SMART Play technology.

For example, we had plenty of questions - not so much about how it worked, but how the special SMART Brick and all the tech it packs inside of it recharges. We found out that each set that includes the SMART Brick - Darth Vader's TIE Fighter Advanced, the Throne Room Battle set, and Luke Skywalker's X-Wing - also come with a USB-C powered wireless charging base.

Getting a closer look a the sets and models, you can see different icons on the base bricks where the SMART Brick goes, allowing those special functions to be triggered. These are LEGO SMART Tags and combined with LEGO SMART Minifigures, these elements create responsive play experiences, all while remaining compatible with the existing LEGO System in Play.

The special pop-up experience allows everyone to get some hands-on time with the new sets, allowing fans to pick their favorites before heading inside the Wal-Mart to actually purchase them. The experience will be open from 10 AM - 6 PM on both April 18 and April 19.

The Pop-Up experience is only in Orlando for the weekend, but worry not - especially if you're in Salt Lake City. That is the next stop for this touring experience, which will be at the Wal-Mart Supercenter Parking Lot at 7671 S 3800 W, in West Jordan, UT running the same hours - 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM on April 25 and April 26.

You can see the aforementioned wireless charging base here. For more information about how all of the tech inside the SMART Brick actually works, you can check out Kyle Burbank's play test with the tech at CES earlier this year.

For more information about this technology, and to see the products. Be sure to check out our LEGO landing.