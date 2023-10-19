Trailer Released for the Hulu Original “Faraway Downs”

The official trailer for Faraway Downs has been released. This will premiere on Hulu November 26.
What’s Happening:
- Baz Luhrmann’s 6-chapter reimagining of his 2008 film Australia, Faraway Downs is an epic adventure that will inspire audiences.
- Faraway Downs will screen on Hulu in the United States, Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ in all other territories on November 26.
Faraway Downs Synopsis:
- The story centers on an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called Faraway Downs.
- Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown), plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch.
- The sweeping adventure romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Indigenous Australian child caught up in the government's draconian racial policy now referred to as the “Stolen Generations.”
- Together the trio experiences four life-altering years, a love affair between Lady Ashley and the Drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.
Cast:
- Nicole Kidman
- Hugh Jackman
- Bryan Brown
- Brandon Walters
- Ben Mendelsohn
Crew:
- Australia was directed, produced and co-written by Luhrmann, alongside writers Stuart Beattie, Ronald Harwood and Richard Flanagan, with production and costume design by multiple-Academy Award winner Catherine Martin.
- Faraway Downs is executive produced by Luhrmann and Martin, along with Catherine Knapman and Schuyler Weiss. 20th Television is the studio.