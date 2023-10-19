Trailer Released for the Hulu Original “Faraway Downs”

The official trailer for Faraway Downs has been released. This will premiere on Hulu November 26.

What’s Happening:

Baz Luhrmann’s 6-chapter reimagining of his 2008 film Australia, Faraway Downs is an epic adventure that will inspire audiences.

Faraway Downs will screen on Hulu in the United States, Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+

Faraway Downs Synopsis:

The story centers on an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called Faraway Downs.

Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown), plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch.

The sweeping adventure romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Indigenous Australian child caught up in the government's draconian racial policy now referred to as the “Stolen Generations.”

Together the trio experiences four life-altering years, a love affair between Lady Ashley and the Drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.

Cast:

Nicole Kidman

Hugh Jackman

Bryan Brown

Brandon Walters

Ben Mendelsohn

Crew: