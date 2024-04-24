TV Review: FX’s “The Veil” is a Refreshing Female-Driven Secret Agent Thriller

When two secret agents are paired together, can either be trusted? FX’s new six-part limited series, The Veil, explores that dynamic in a psychological thriller that keeps the audience guessing alongside the characters. Just like everyone on-screen, we, as the audience, are kept very much in the dark. This game of armchair detective begins Tuesday, April 30th, exclusively on Hulu.

MI6 agent Imogen Salter (Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale) is dispatched to Syria to retrieve a refugee, Adilah El Idrissi (Yumna Marwan, Little Birds), who is believed to be a member of ISIS. With other agents from the CIA and French DGSE also trying to access Adilah, Imogen’s job becomes increasingly more difficult as she works to earn Imogen’s trust. But in return, can Adilah trust anything Imogen says?

The show’s title comes from the fact that both lead characters are wearing a metaphorical disguise. The series lives and dies by that dynamic, with Moss and Marwan acting in a delicate dance that is captivating and cunning. Moss, who also serves as an executive producer, chews through several accents with the precision of a chameleon. At the same time, she lets viewers into the real Imogen enough to imbue her with a warmth and heart that is relatable. Marwan is equally skilled at creating a version of Adilah that feels closed off yet vulnerable, a combination that keeps Imogen questioning whether or not she’s had a breakthrough. And as a mother separated from her daughter, she delivers a powerful performance of a mother willing to do anything for her child.

Perhaps the biggest deception cast by The Veil is the fact that you find yourself rooting for both characters. From Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, each character feels like they come with their own, rich history, and while the tone is typically dramatic and tense, he’s found enough room for comedic relief to create a satisfying pace for each episode. The show’s production values are also top-notch, with France and Turkey serving as real filming locations in addition to settings within the series.

We’re used to seeing strong female characters in secret agent blockbusters, but usually as a defacto sidekick or a villain. I didn’t realize how refreshing it would be to see a woman take the lead in a story like this. And while The Veil is more rooted in reality than a James Bond or Mission: Impossible story, I’m not sold by the limited series branding that this one won’t come back around again in the future. I think audiences are going to realize how special The Veil and these characters are and will be left wanting more. I certainly was.

I give FX’s The Veil 5 out of 5 stars.

The first two episodes of The Veil premiere on Tuesday, April 30th, on Hulu. The remaining four episodes will be released individually on Tuesdays through May 28th.